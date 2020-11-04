Gary Quandt and Karen Bredthauer keep county commission seats

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mowinkel called the race “education.”

“I think we ran a good, straightforward campaign,” he said. “I think I learned a lot for my first time in politics. The vote is what it is.”

Mowinkel said it is “too early to tell” if he will run again for office.

For Quandt, this will be his fourth term on the Board of Commissioners.

He thanked the voters of District 6 for their support.

“I consider it an honor to serve the people of northeastern Grand Island, and I’ve worked hard for them in the past 12 years and I’ll do the same in the next four years, providing the services that Hall County provides and doing my best to make sure we don’t raise the mill levy.”

Whitecalf offered conciliatory remarks Tuesday night for Quandt.

“I’m happy Commissioner Quandt can carry on, as he has for over 30 years representing the county. Voters have spoken,” he said. “I hope in future campaigns, there won’t be any negative campaign materials sent out discrediting the other candidate.”

Whitecalf said he is open to running for office again.