Gary Quandt and Karen Bredthauer keep county commission seats

Karen Bredthauer and Gary Quandt have been re-elected to the Hall County Board of Commissioners, according to early results.
Bredthauer and Quandt each took more than 60% of the vote in their districts, defeating challengers Bill Mowinkel and Brian Whitecalf, respectively.
In County District 2 Bredthauer won with roughly 68% of the vote.
In District 6, Quandt won with roughly 63% of the vote.
The results are unofficial until canvassed by Hall County election officials later this week.
For Bredthauer, this will be her second term on the Board of Commissioners.
Bredthauer thanked the community for its support.
“I want to thank all my faithful supporters, and a special ‘thank you’ to all the voters of District 2,” she said. “I promise I will continue to fight for the issues that are important to Grand Island and Hall County. I’ve listened to the concerns of the taxpayers and I will continue to serve the people by reducing spending and not increasing taxes. I will continue to work at revitalizing the economy and creating an atmosphere in which both large and small businesses can thrive.”
She added, “Grand Island is my home, and I promise I will work hard to never let the residents of Grand Island and Hall County down.”
Mowinkel called the race “education.”
“I think we ran a good, straightforward campaign,” he said. “I think I learned a lot for my first time in politics. The vote is what it is.”
Mowinkel said it is “too early to tell” if he will run again for office.
For Quandt, this will be his fourth term on the Board of Commissioners.
He thanked the voters of District 6 for their support.
“I consider it an honor to serve the people of northeastern Grand Island, and I’ve worked hard for them in the past 12 years and I’ll do the same in the next four years, providing the services that Hall County provides and doing my best to make sure we don’t raise the mill levy.”
Whitecalf offered conciliatory remarks Tuesday night for Quandt.
“I’m happy Commissioner Quandt can carry on, as he has for over 30 years representing the county. Voters have spoken,” he said. “I hope in future campaigns, there won’t be any negative campaign materials sent out discrediting the other candidate.”
Whitecalf said he is open to running for office again.
“I usually have a problem with ballots where there’s only one candidate,” he said. “If I have the opportunity with city council or county board, I try to put my name down when nobody else does.”
Commissioner Pam Lancaster was also re-elected in Hall County District 4 after running opposed.
