 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gary Quandt and Karen Bredthauer keep county commission seats
0 comments
top story

Gary Quandt and Karen Bredthauer keep county commission seats

{{featured_button_text}}
Election

The Hall County polling places saw steady crowds all day long on Tuesday as the much anticipated general election took place. Peace Lutheran Church was polling place number 14 and stayed busy all day long with quick moving lines. (Independent/Josh Salmon)

 Josh Salmon

Karen Bredthauer and Gary Quandt have been re-elected to the Hall County Board of Commissioners, according to early results.

Bredthauer and Quandt each took more than 60% of the vote in their districts, defeating challengers Bill Mowinkel and Brian Whitecalf, respectively.

In County District 2 Bredthauer won with roughly 68% of the vote.

In District 6, Quandt won with roughly 63% of the vote.

The results are unofficial until canvassed by Hall County election officials later this week.

For Bredthauer, this will be her second term on the Board of Commissioners.

Bredthauer thanked the community for its support.

“I want to thank all my faithful supporters, and a special ‘thank you’ to all the voters of District 2,” she said. “I promise I will continue to fight for the issues that are important to Grand Island and Hall County. I’ve listened to the concerns of the taxpayers and I will continue to serve the people by reducing spending and not increasing taxes. I will continue to work at revitalizing the economy and creating an atmosphere in which both large and small businesses can thrive.”

She added, “Grand Island is my home, and I promise I will work hard to never let the residents of Grand Island and Hall County down.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Mowinkel called the race “education.”

“I think we ran a good, straightforward campaign,” he said. “I think I learned a lot for my first time in politics. The vote is what it is.”

Mowinkel said it is “too early to tell” if he will run again for office.

For Quandt, this will be his fourth term on the Board of Commissioners.

He thanked the voters of District 6 for their support.

“I consider it an honor to serve the people of northeastern Grand Island, and I’ve worked hard for them in the past 12 years and I’ll do the same in the next four years, providing the services that Hall County provides and doing my best to make sure we don’t raise the mill levy.”

Whitecalf offered conciliatory remarks Tuesday night for Quandt.

“I’m happy Commissioner Quandt can carry on, as he has for over 30 years representing the county. Voters have spoken,” he said. “I hope in future campaigns, there won’t be any negative campaign materials sent out discrediting the other candidate.”

Whitecalf said he is open to running for office again.

“I usually have a problem with ballots where there’s only one candidate,” he said. “If I have the opportunity with city council or county board, I try to put my name down when nobody else does.”

Commissioner Pam Lancaster was also re-elected in Hall County District 4 after running opposed.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No second chances: Shelton photographer died Oct. 1 after 7-week battle with COVID-19
Grand Island Local News

No second chances: Shelton photographer died Oct. 1 after 7-week battle with COVID-19

  • Updated

Not long after they met online eight years ago, Brenda Moeller and Paul Filsinger knew they’d get married. He gave her a diamond ring in 2014. Filsinger had told a friend, “I’ll marry her anyplace, anytime, anywhere.” For years, the couple envisioned a destination wedding in Alaska or on a sailboat at sunset, but they never picked a date. We were waiting for the perfect time and the perfect place to get married, but we weren’t real worried about setting a date. We thought we had forever,” Moeller said.They were wrong.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts