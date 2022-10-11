GICC Sterling Knight receives Dinsdale donation

Grand Island Central Catholic School Development Foundation’s beloved and much-looked forward to annual dinner and auction will be a bit shinier, thanks to a raffle donation.

Kim and Tom Dinsdale, in conjunction with Tom Dinsdale Automotive, have donated $40,000 toward the purchase of a new vehicle from one of the Tom Dinsdale Dealerships in Grand Island or Hastings.

Ultimately, the raffle winner has the say of which Dinsdale vehicle to drive home, Tom Dinsdale explained.

“Kim and I are pleased to have donated to the Knight in this way for the past several years. We want the winner to be excited to choose the vehicle that is right for them rather than choosing one for them.”

The winning ticket will be drawn during the school’s event at Riverside Golf Club on November 18.

“Kim and Tom are such wonderful supporters of the entire community,” Stephanie Connick, Foundation Board member and Co-Chair, “Their giving will enable our school, and the children who reside within it, to greatly benefit, both academically, personally and spiritually. We are so grateful.”

GICC Foundation Director Jolene Wojick said, “We are beyond grateful to Kim and Tom for their kindness, leadership, and generosity, and we look forward to having a fabulous 25th anniversary celebration for our school and this event.”

Since its inception at Fonner Park in 1998, friends, business associates and family have gathered annually to celebrate fellowship and unity and support GICC.

Raffle tickets will be sold for $100 each and will be available online through November 18 at www.bidpal.net/knight2022 Tickets can also be purchased at the Central Catholic Development Foundation office, Tom Dinsdale Automotive or from any Central Catholic Foundation Board Member. Interested parties can also text knight2022 to 243725 to purchase a ticket.

The raffle winner will receive $40,000 credit toward a new vehicle purchase, of their choice. Purchase price will be MSRP less program discounts and rebates.

For more information about the raffle tickets or online bidding for A Sterling Knight event, please contact the Central Catholic Development Foundation Office at 308-382-5499.