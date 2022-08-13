GIPS board meeting covers labor issues, among others

Between settling union disputes and requesting new positions, a lot of Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education’s Thursday meeting went into labor.

Information items included a request to add two full-time equivalent (FTE) positions: a Benefits Coordinator at Kneale Administration Building and a Lead Campus Monitor at Grand Island Senior High.

Kristen Irey, GIPS’s human resources director, presented the case for the new position in her department.

All benefits administration was transferred to the district’s human resources department from the finance department in January 2022, she said. Irey said her department has not had any additional FTEs for several years, though the number of GIPS employees has grown.

“As we’re learning the benefits side of things… we realized we have over 1,500 employees (and) all of the benefits administration is done by one (.50 FTE) person.”

The position would be paid for through the district’s General Fund.

Later in the meeting, when the request was an action item, board member Carlos Barcenas moved to approve Irey’s request; seconded by board member Erika Wolfe. The board accepted the request unanimously (member Lindsey Jurgens not present).

As a strictly informational item, Irey was joined by GIPS Safety Coordinator Lee Jacobsen to request another FTE position, this time for a Lead Campus Monitor at Grand Island Senior High.

The district will be minus one school resource officer (SRO), due to labor strain on Grand Island Police Department. A need for a position to help the current SRO, including with incidents that go beyond “behavioral restorative response,” had been identified.

Jacobsen said ideally the position would be occupied by someone formerly employed as law enforcement.

An increase in pay for GIPS substitute staff and educators was presented by Irey. Increasing the current base rate pay for substitute teachers ($149) by $5 per day was approved.

Irey presented a report on teaching vacancies at GIPS. She shared the district’s numbers, which indicated nearly all of the vacant positions PreK-12 were filled.

A settlement between the district and the Grand Island Education Association was approved by the board. A petition concerning the labor dispute was filed by GIEA in January.

As both an informational and action item, the Hall County Commissioners and Hall County Attorney requested to terminate or modify the interlocal agreement between GIPS and the County. The agreement was designed for truancy prevention.

Martin Klein, Hall County Attorney, represented the County. Klein said the root of the agreement’s possible termination was staffing at the County Attorney’s Office. Still, he indicated he didn’t feel good about having to bring the decision forth, though it was necessary.

Associate Superintendent Robin Dexter said discussions are underway to handle truancy cases should the termination be approved.

Barcenas moved to accept the Hall County Attorney’s Office’s request to terminate the Truancy Prevention Cooperative. Board member Bonnie Hinkle seconded the motion.

The motion passed, Dave Hulinsky being the sole vote in opposition.

Klein said he would remain active with the district, no matter the board of education’s decision.

“I’m not going away. I really mean that. I (am) personally committed to this relationship with the school. I will continue to be available to be helpful.”