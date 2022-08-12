GIPS labor dispute resolved

Grand Island Education Association and Grand Island Public Schools will not take their substitute teacher pay dispute to the courtroom.

“The parties have agreed to dismiss the pending litigation and legal proceedings before the Nebraska Commission of Industrial Relations,” said a news release by GIPS and Nebraska State Education Association.

GIEA and GIPS were scheduled to have the case heard before the Nebraska Commission on Industrial Relations on Aug. 11. Nebraska CIR is a state agency designed to resolve public sector labor controversies, including those of public school teachers.

Conversations aiming to prevent a hearing like that scheduled for last Thursday began sometime after GIEA filed their petition with CIR on Jan. 21.

Thursday’s regular-session GIPS Board of Education agenda hinted at a potential resolution:

“Discuss, consider, and take all necessary action to approve the agreement reached by and between Grand Island Public Schools and the Grand Island Education Association to resolve and dismiss the pending litigation in the Commission of Industrial Relations regarding substitute teachers.”

Following executive session, a unanimous vote by GIPS’s board sealed the deal between the district and the local teacher’s union. Board member Lindsey Jurgens was absent.

GIEA had accused GIPS of paying GIEA’s member substitute teachers inconsistently with the two parties’ negotiated agreement – a violation of the Industrial Relations Act.

The teacher’s collective bargaining unit’s contention was that GIPS hired “long-term substitute teachers” to fill open positions that are not technically substitute teaching positions. The “long-term substitutes” in question were being paid as subs, when they should have been paid as full-time employees.

On March 28, the school district made a motion to dismiss the case. The CIR denied GIPS’s motion.

Soon after the CIR decision, Ashlea R. Whitney, NCIR Legal Counsel said GIPS’s attempt to dismiss was essentially saying: “The petition (by GIEA) is insufficient in some way. There’s not enough here for (NCIR) to hear the case.”

The case moved forward. Following a prehearing conference July 19 between CIR, GIEA legal counsel Nick Welding and GIPS legal counsel, the original trial date was postponed.

In late July, GIEA President Michelle Carter said both parties needed more time to gather additional documentation.

After the GIPS board’s decision, Carter would not specify the date when the out-of-court negotiations began.

The aforementioned news release states:

“The agreement represents the mutual goal … to compensate the school district's teaching staff members who served students in critical positions during the 2021-2022 school year.”

Under the settlement, the GIEA teachers involved would receive pay for said school year within a week of the settlement’s approval.

If employed beyond school year 2021-2022, their classification would go up a level on the salary schedule, in accordance with parameters defined by the 2022-2023 Master Agreement struck between GIPS and GIEA.

Eight educators were involved in the filing, according to the fully executed settlement agreement, which was posted on the district’s website following last night’s vote.

When asked about having the dispute resolved, Carter referred to the press release.

“As it says … we're looking forward to working collaboratively with the district moving forward.”