Governor proclaims today Abbott Sister Day

Gov. Pete Ricketts has proclaimed today as Abbott Sister Day in honor of Grand Island natives Edith and Grace Abbott.
The Grand Island Public Library was named after Edith Abbott and Grace Abbott Park is named after Grace Abbott.
Earlier this week, the University of Chicago dedicated the building that is home to its Crown Family School of Social Work, Policy and Practice in honor of Edith Abbott. She was a graduate of the University of Chicago and the first woman to lead a graduate school in the United States.
The Grand Island library has materials for people who are interested in learning more about the Abbott Sisters and their family.
People may also read Edith Abbott’s memoir, “A Sister’s Memories.”