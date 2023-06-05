It was probably already a foregone conclusion, but the AMC Classic Grand Island 7 is officially history.

Jeff Sokol, who was general manager of the Grand Island AMC, got a phone call from his superior on Tuesday telling him "that our corporate office has officially declared the AMC closed permanently."

AMC's headquarters has been sending emails to members of Stubs, the company's loyalty program, telling them the theater is closed. The emails suggest that Stubs members visit the closest AMC theater to Grand Island, which is AMC Classic Westroads 14 in Omaha.

Last month, Hall County Court Judge Alfred Corey ruled in favor of Woodsonia Real Estate, which owns the mall, in a civil action brought against AMC's owners. Corey ruled that the premises should be surrendered to Woodsonia and that AMC should pay court costs incurred by Woodsonia.

AMC is still in the process of appealing the court decision, Sokol said. "I think they were holding out to see if they were able to get anything done."

But the theater's demolition has begun, "so there's not really a theater per se for AMC to go back to without rebuilding from the ground up," Sokol said.

AMC is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Woodsonia plans to build a new movie theater as part of its construction of Conestoga Marketplace. That theater will probably be outfitted with luxury seats and other contemporary touches.

In the meantime, Grand Island is left with just one movie theater -- the Grand Theatre downtown. That theater is currently showing "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."