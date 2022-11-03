Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity partnering with Hy-Vee this month

All during the month of November, Hy-Vee shoppers will be able to donate to Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity while they're at the store.

Paint cans are set up in the checkout areas to accept donations from customers. The drive is a buildup to Giving Tuesday, a nationwide charitable event on Nov. 29.

As Habitat for Humanity approaches the end of the year, members of the organization "count their blessings and are extremely grateful to be able to thank their community year after year for their continued support and donations," says a news release.

"Holidays are extra special to us. Houses are where we gather friends and family for warm smiles and hearty meals. It is in this spirit of gratitude and thankfulness, Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity announce their partnership with Grand Island Hy-Vee," the release continues.

Donations during November will "help further the vision of bringing safe, decent and affordable housing in our community," the news release says. "Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity would like to thank Hy-Vee for their continued partnership this holiday season. Together, we build a foundation of giving this holiday season."