Grand Island company cited in February fatality

Mid-Nebraska Disposal of Grand Island has been cited for 18 violations by the U.S. Department of Labor in connection with the February death of a man who was using an industrial cardboard baler.

Gavin Schwartz, 20, was pronounced dead at an Omaha hospital the day after he was injured in the Feb. 7 accident, which took place at 7337 Blender Road. He was an employee of Mid-Nebraska Disposal.

The Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Mid-Nebraska Disposal for 18 violations — two willful, 15 serious, and one other-than-serious — involving machine safety, permit-required confined space safety requirements, training and fall hazards. "OSHA proposed penalties of $337,903, and has placed the company in its Severe Violator Enforcement Program," says a news release.

Mid-Nebraska owner Chris Woodward said Thursday, "We're still grieving the loss of our employee today and we're confident that there were no willful violations."

The Department of Labor news release says Schwartz was attempting to clear a jam in an industrial cardboard baler at the waste disposal company when he "fell into the baler, became caught and suffered severe amputation injuries. OSHA alleges the employer disregarded federal regulations designed to prevent such tragedies."

The investigation found that Schwartz was feeding cardboard waste into the baler when debris jammed the machine. OSHA alleges the company failed to ensure energy sources were locked out, which would have kept the machine’s operating parts from moving while the worker cleared the jam.

“A 20-year-old’s life was cut short needlessly; he was on the job for just nine months. Employers are legally obligated to safeguard dangerous machinery and use required safety procedures for entering confined spaces,” OSHA Area Director Matt Thurlby of Omaha says in the news release. “Employers must follow all safety precautions and train workers to de-energize and lock out a machine before clearing jams or providing service or maintenance to prevent serious or fatal injuries.”

OSHA inspectors identified several violations for permit-required confined spaces, including failing to develop procedures, train workers, recognize hazards, place attendants outside when an employee enters and ensuring emergency services are available.

The agency also cited Mid-Nebraska Disposal for exposing workers to slip and fall hazards from debris on the floors and from workers having to climb up railings to enter the machine. Inspectors also found an active rodent and vermin infestation in the facility.

Based in Grand Island, Mid-Nebraska Disposal offers residential, commercial, industrial/construction, recycling and compost services to 15 Nebraska communities.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.