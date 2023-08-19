Frontier Harley-Davidson will no longer be an outpost for local Harley enthusiasts.

The Grand Island dealership will close Aug. 31, when it will merge with Frontier Harley-Davidson in Lincoln,

“As part of the dealer network optimization plan and our mission to provide Best-In-Class Rider Experience, it has been decided it is to the benefit of all parties involved to merge our operations for Frontier Harley-Davidson and Frontier Harley-Davidson Outpost at our Lincoln location effective September 1, 2023,” the company says in a note to customers.

“These decisions are not made easily and have required much planning to ensure the best level of service for our western Nebraska riders. Since 2018, we have grown an amazing team at Frontier to provide the highest level of services to our riders.”

The Grand Island store is located at 2719 S. Locust St.

All gift cards and rider reward points may be redeemed at the Lincoln and Springfield, Mo., dealerships.

“While change is never easy, the Frontier Team is dedicated to making this transition as easy as possible for all,” says the note to riders. “Please reach out to the Frontier Team with any questions you might have.”

The store’s phone number is 308-382-7020.