Grand Island High School juniors learn tools needed to have successful careers

Justin Scott, director of information technology at Hornady Manufacturing, attended the event.

“As I came aboard (Career Pathways Institute) and started serving on the IT technical advisory board, the relationships with GISH’s Scott Fox started to grow (through student job shadowing),” Scott said. Fox is a business teacher at Career Pathways Institute.

“Hornady has graciously allowed us to foster and develop a program where we will work with Mr. Fox, who provides a great array of students with whom we will interview, select and hire (as real world employees) and allow them to be a part of the operations of a hometown company that is doing business around the world,” he said.

Scott said having local students and a local business involved is “a real value-fit that allows kids to explore a career path while being guided and surrounded by business professionals.”

Neil Wardyn, virtual chief technology officer and business development manager at Lutz Tech in Grand Island, also attended the event.

A Farwell native with 17 years of IT experience, Wardyn said he wanted to tell his story, all of its ups, downs and uncertainties, of how he developed and pursued his career as an IT professional.