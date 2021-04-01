Grand Island High School seniors may get vaccinations April 9

Grand Island High School seniors and Grand Island Public School students who are at least 18 will have the opportunity to receive the Pfizer vaccine next week.

Parents of Grand Island Public Schools students were informed Wednesday of the COVID-19 vaccination clinic, which will be held April 9 at GISH.

“The Central District Health Department and GIPS are working together to provide the vaccine,” Robin Dexter, GIPS associate superintendent for student services, said in a news release. “As soon as we were made aware of vaccine availability for students, we put plans in motion.”

Vaccinations will be administered only to students 18 years and older. Parents of all students younger than 19 must provide consent and return signed consent forms to the school indicating they accept the vaccination option. If at any time parents change their minds about having their children vaccinated, they can withdraw consent.

“This represents a significant step forward for our community,” GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover said in the release. “We have long said that safety is our highest priority. We thank CDHD for its continued support as we promote safe learning environments for our students and staff.”

CDHD providers will administer the vaccine.