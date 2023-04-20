The Nebraska Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest results were announced April 15 at the organization’s conference at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel in Lincoln.

The Grand Island Independent won the digital sweepstakes awards and was third place in the dailies division sweepstakes behind Norfolk Daily News and the North Platte Telegraph.

Individual entries receiving awards included:

Jeff Bahr and Jessica Votipka: Third place - feature series (Making a Difference – Island Oasis manager, Grand Island triplets earn degrees from Nebraska Wesleyan, Music teacher studying to become a deacon).

Rachel Cloran: Third place – advertising campaign (Howards Jewelry Holiday Campaign), single retail ad idea (Lebensraum Assisted Living).

Amanda Johnson: First place - Small ad (Williams Flowers), creative ad writing (Midwest Restaurant Supply), online video (Dinsdale). Second place - advertising campaign (Inspire campaign), single classified advertising idea (A1 Fiberglass), single retail advertising idea (Sutton Rodeo), online video (Howard’s Jewelry), Best Digital Ad Idea (Gary’s Quality Automotive). Third place – single retail advertising idea (Prairie Winds), creative ad writing (Inspire Chiropractic).

Rachel Cloran and Amanda Johnson: Second place – signature page (Holy Week Signature Page).

Josh Salmon: Second place – photo page (honoring the fallen), feature photography (all shook up), personal column (Salmon Says). Third place - feature photography (Trinity Lutheran School Color Run).

Jessica Votipka: First place – In-depth writing (Newspaper elimination a ‘Saga’).

Staff: Second place – youth coverage, specialty/lifestyle section (weekly business and ag section).

More than 2,544 separate entries, in five circulation categories were judged by members of the West Virginia Press Association.

This year’s NPA conference celebrated the organization’s 150th year. Speakers included Governor Jim Pillen, Lt. Governor Joe Kelly, Nebraska Secretary of State Robert Evnen and Nebraska Supreme Court Justice Mike Heavican.

Friday’s keynote speaker was Ken Paulson, director of the Free Speech Center/Middle Tennessee State University.