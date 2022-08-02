Grand Island Kite Festival returns Saturday

People who hoped the Grand Island Kite Festival would return for another year got their wish.

Attendees will be able to both fly kites and watch the aerial spectacle from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans Athletic Complex soccer fields. The Grand Island Kite Festival is presented, as it was last year, by the Friends of Grand Island Parks.

Last year, some people expressed the hope that the kite festival would not be a one-time event, said Vikki Deuel, a member of the Friends of Grand Island Parks. They enjoyed being outside with their families, away from electronic devices, and “watching wonderful kites fly,” she said.

It’s a fun atmosphere, Deuel said, with good music played by a DJ and snacks available from food trucks.

People may bring a kite to fly or purchase one from an on-site vendor.

“If you don’t want to fly a kite, just come to enjoy watching the pro kiters fly kites of unbelievable shapes and sizes,” says a news release.

A number of professional kite flyers will be on hand. Scott Skinner, who lives in Colorado, will return with “an intriguing small spinner kite,” the news release says.

Skinner travels internationally with his creations. It’s fascinating to listen to Skinner talk about his passion, Deuel said. The Colorado man specializes in historical kites.

Also returning will be Nebraskan Scott McCullough.

New professional kite flyers on hand include Barbara Meyers of Minnesota, Mike Gee of Jamestown, N.D., and Mark Brandt of Clear Lake Iowa.

Meyers flies only kites she makes. Many of her aircraft feature quilt patterns, Deuel said.

Gee is a former Grand Island resident.

The professionals will “fill the sky with their spectacular kites,” the news release says. One will be in the shape of a giant octopus.

People are invited to bring lawn chairs or blankets. The well-manicured soccer fields provide a comfortable environment, Deuel said. It’s like “being on your front lawn.”

There’s no better place to be than enjoying a Nebraska summer day, listening to good music, enjoying some snacks and “flying a kite (or watching others fly theirs),” says the release.

It’s not necessary to sign up or buy tickets beforehand. For more information, visit the Grand Island Kite Festival Facebook page.

The festival is sanctioned by the American Kitefliers Association.

Funds raised from the “kite picnic” will support a reconstruction project at the Stolley Park Garden, which is underway.

The public is invited to show up after dark Friday night to watch some of the enthusiasts fly kites equipped with LED lighting. The night-flying will take place if the weather cooperates, Deuel said.

Plans are to hold the Grand Island Kite Festival every year on the first weekend in August, Deuel said.