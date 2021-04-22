Grand Island looks to sell surplus credits from green energy

The city of Grand Island has a surplus of renewable energy credits from its wind and solar electric power generation.

Because such credits have no monetary value in Nebraska, the city is pursuing marketing services to sell them to other utilities or businesses.

“We’ve been approached by some companies that are interested in marketing these renewable energy credits to either utilities that are in states that have these mandates for renewable energy credits, or companies out there that are interested in reducing their carbon footprint,” Utilities Director Tim Luchsinger said.

The city has about 530,000 renewable energy credits, a good amount for a city utility that gets only 15% of its energy from renewable sources, Luchsinger said.

The market price of the credits is not known.

“We’re looking for proposals to help us determine how to get the best price for the city at the lowest risk,” he said. “We’re just exploring that right now.”

Most utilities companies that would need such credits are in the eastern U.S.

Businesses such as Walmart, Facebook or Case New Holland also use them.