Grand Island man loses almost $100,000 in scam

A 75-year-old Grand Island man lost almost $100,000 by falling victim to a banking-related scam in late August.

The man received an email from what he assumed to be his bank. Eventually, the criminals were able to get the man to share his account information. The fraud was reported Aug. 25.

The loss was initially reported as $103,000. But the final unrecovered amount was $97,137, said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.

If people receive an email purporting to be from their bank, they should call the bank, Duering said.

Banks don't do business via emails or texts, he said.