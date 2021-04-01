Grand Island man pleads not guilty in death of stepfather

Cody Clark of Grand Island, who is accused of fatally shooting his stepfather Feb. 6, pleaded not guilty to four charges Tuesday in Hall County District Court.

Clark, 27, is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony and first-offense possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

His stepfather, Donald Carlin, was shot during a domestic disturbance at 4238 S. North Road. Carlin, 57, died Feb. 10.

Carlin was shot in the head with a 9mm handgun, according to court documents.

Clark’s bond is $750,000. Judge Ryan Carson scheduled a pretrial conference for 11 a.m. April 14.

Clark is represented by Jeff Loeffler. The prosecutor is Martin Klein.