Grand Island man sentenced on meth charges

Guillermo Fraire of Grand Island was sentenced Tuesday in Omaha to 45 months’ imprisonment following his conviction for distribution of 5 grams or more of pure methamphetamine.

U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced the 43-year-old Fraire.

After he completes his prison sentence, Fraire will also serve three years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

On Sept. 17, 2020, in Grand Island, Fraire sold an ounce of methamphetamine to a confidential informant for $900. The drugs were sent to the Nebraska State Patrol Crime Lab, where an analyst confirmed there to be 25 grams of pure methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by the Hastings Police Department and the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force, which is made up of officers from the Grand Island Police Department, Hall County Sheriff, Hastings Police Department, Adams County Sheriff, Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff, Nebraska State Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.