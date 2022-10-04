Grand Island man sentenced to 10 years in drug conviction

Chief U.S. District Court Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced Holder to 120 months’ imprisonment. After completing his term of imprisonment, Holder, 43, will be required to serve a five-year term of supervised release, as there is no parole in the federal system.

On Jan. 6, 2021, a Butler County deputy sheriff was dispatched to a vehicle in the ditch in rural Butler County. The deputy approached the vehicle operated by Holder, who was passed out behind the wheel with his vehicle running. While being investigated for driving under the influence, Holder gave permission to search his vehicle, which revealed approximately 13 ounces of methamphetamine, along with user quantities of mushrooms and marijuana.