Grand Island plant key part of AGI

The AGI Grand Island plant plays a key role in making the company one of the world’s top suppliers in the grain bin industry.

The company is one of the big suppliers in Asia and Europe, said Matt Schneider, who works at the Grand Island plant.

“We are No. 1 in Australia. We’re No 1 in South America,” Schneider told employees last month.

AGI is currently No 4 in the United States, but it has a firm goal of taking over the top spot by 2025.

On Sept. 16, Grand Island employees celebrated their fifth anniversary with AGI, which stands for Ag Growth International.

In 2017, AGI purchased Global Industries of Grand Island. Included in the purchase were MFS/York/Stormor and Brownie Systems of Grand Island; Hutchinson/Mayrath of Clay Center, Kansas; NECO of Omaha, and Sentinel Building Systems of Albion.

The Grand Island plant manufactures grain bins — both small bins for farm use and large bins for commercial operations, including ethanol plants, feed mills and port facilities around the world.

The Grand Island facility, which has about 160 employees, also makes tower structures, grain elevators and grain conveyors.

AGI’s headquarters are in Toronto. The company also has a corporate office in Winnipeg. The company is publicly traded on the Toronto stock exchange. Construction recently began on AGI’s U.S. headquarters in Chicago.

AGI has been emphasizing strong growth for about 10 years, said Schneider, a Kansas native who is senior director of U.S. Farm for AGI.

The company’s goal, he said “was to achieve growth, and do it internationally across a number of different platforms.”

The purchase of Global Industries helped the company establish a footprint in the U.S.

In buying Global Industries, AGI acquired a company “that had a reputation for quality products, strong customer service and ongoing success. And we’ve helped deliver that,” Schneider told the employees.

AGI has “parlayed the quality that we put into our products every day into selling more AGI products to those same customers. And that cross-pollination across the different businesses has really helped us, because now we’re selling our products to more customers.”

Grand Island is home to one of AGI’s flagship plants, Schneider said. The company has about 4,000 employees worldwide.

Alison Shafer-Beckstrom, controller of the U.S. Farm Group, said many people in Grand Island don’t understand the international significance of AGI. It is not a small company, and it is continuing to invest in Grand Island, she said.

AGI has a strong team and a “dedicated, hard-working culture here in Grand Island,” Schneider told the employees. “And that’s something AGI recognizes. That’s why we have capital investment of millions of dollars going into equipment and our plant, so we can get the most out of this team to deliver not just products we make but complete grain bin system packages, with products from other plants as well.”

Community involvement by the AGI Grand Island staff is “top-notch,” which is a testament to the pride “we take in our community,” he said.

The Grand Island plant has shown “that we can achieve growth year after year,” Schneider said.

“We’ve picked up a lot of top customers in the industry, and we have more to pick up,” he told employees. “And they all want to be served differently.”

Some customers want weekly updates. “Some of them want a daily phone call. We’re willing to do all of that. Whatever our customers want, we can give it to them. That’s how we’re going to be No. 1 in the grain storage industry.”