Grand Island Police Department gets a new sergeant

Mike Nelson, a 22-year-veteran of the Grand Island Police Department, has been promoted from investigator to sergeant.

Starting Sunday, Nelson will join the department’s B shift, working from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Nelson worked as a patrol officer until 2004, when he joined the investigations division.

Nelson joked that he feels a “little bit nervous” about the promotion. After 18 years in investigations, he’s going to have to learn how to fill out an accident report and monitor officers who’ve filled out such reports. “There’s going to be a little bit of a learning curve there,” he said.

Actually, he said, he’s excited about his new position.

With 22 years of law enforcement experience, there is “some experience and some wisdom I am anxious to share with some of those younger guys” that work on the B shift.

He will supervise those officers in conjunction with Sgt. Steve Sloan.

“I can’t talk enough about the culture that Sgt. Sloan has developed over these last few years. It’s just a great bunch of guys,” said Nelson, who will turn 45 on Aug. 23.

“I’m excited for this opportunity,” Nelson added. “I think the Grand Island Police Department’s in a unique position. The dust from some of the negative elements that people kind of tend to see on television, I think, is starting to settle.

“While we’re still understaffed a little bit, I think that some of the recent contract adjustments are going to attract a lot of really good help, a lot of good officers. I’m excited for how Grand Island as a city is positioned,” he said.

Nelson spent part of his childhood in Grand Island, attending Barr Elementary School. The family then moved to Superior, where he attended middle school and high school. He graduated in 1999 from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where he majored in criminal justice.

He started with GIPD as a patrol officer, working the swing shift. In 2004, after four months on the day shift, he was invited to become an investigator. During his career, he and Sara Mann began a unit that specialized in child abuse.

Nelson and his wife, Melissa, have two sons and a daughter.

Their oldest, Skylee, will be a junior this fall at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She was one of the six members of the all-female broadcasting crew who worked the Husker football spring game earlier this year.

A Northwest graduate, she is majoring in sports media and broadcasting. She’s “just doing a fantastic job, and it’s a hoot following her,” her father said.

Tycen graduated in May from Grand Island Senior High. It was “super fun” following him in his senior baseball season, when he “led the state in batting average for the Islanders,” Nelson said. He had a batting average of .594.

Their youngest child, Kameron, will be a freshman this fall at GISH. He’s busy this summer with football, lifting weights and fishing, his father said.

In his new job, Nelson replaces Jeremy Gildersleeve, who has left the department.