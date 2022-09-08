Grand Island police do not have automated license plate readers

The Grand Island Police Department does not have the automated license plate reading cameras that are being tested by Kearney police.

"We do not. We've looked into them," said GIPD Capt. Jim Duering.

Under a pilot program, the Kearney PD is using a license plate reading system from an Atlanta-based company called Flock Safety.

"Thus far it hasn't fit into our budget or immediate technology growth plans," Duering said. "We just have some stuff that I think we need to address sooner."

The license plate readers "are things that we are looking at into the future. But we'll let Kearney tell us how good they work and how much manpower it takes to run them first."

The Kearney Police Department entered into 60-day agreement with Flock Safety.

Twenty-eight automated license plate reading (ALPR) cameras have been installed throughout Kearney to help "solve and reduce crime. The cameras are built and installed by Flock Safety, a public safety technology company that helps neighborhoods, communities and law enforcement work together to fight crime," says a news release from Flock.

"Flock Safety ALPR cameras help law enforcement investigate crime by providing objective evidence, license plates, and vehicle characteristics," the release continues. "To proactively prevent crime from occurring in the City of Kearney, the cameras send a real-time alert to law enforcement when a stolen car or known wanted person from a state or national crime database enters the jurisdiction. The ALPR can also send alerts if a vehicle associated with a missing person, an Amber or Endangered Mission Advisory Alert is detected."

The pilot program began after the last ALPR was installed on July 26.

To date, the 28 ALPRs in Kearney have read more than 2.2 million license plates. A total of 614,179 are unique license plate reads, meaning the remainder are the same license plate read multiple times at multiple ALPR locations. Two felony arrests and five misdemeanor arrests have been made with individuals having outstanding arrest warrants located following Flock Safety ALPR alerts. Four stolen vehicles have been recovered after Flock Safety ALPR cameras alerted officers. Additionally, officers have utilized the Flock Safety ALPR system to follow up on a possible domestic violence/physical disturbance report, stolen vehicle alerts, investigative leads involving a potential theft, and an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle report.

In a statement, Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh said, "As we begin to test and evaluate the use of ALPR cameras in Kearney with the Flock Safety Automatic License Plate Reader system, I want to once again remind our community the sole purpose of this system is to prevent, deter, solve and eliminate crime. This system is not a tool for traffic enforcement, data collection, or tracking not related to criminal activity."

Statistics show that "in a very short period of time, the ALPR system has led to several wanted fugitives being arrested, multiple stolen vehicles being recovered, and investigative leads have been formed toward preventing and/or solving crime," Waugh says in the news release. "This system has already proven extremely valuable in enhancing our capabilities toward public safety and law enforcement. I am confident in the policies we have in place and the training provided to our officers to ensure proper use of this tool and compliance with rules, regulations, and laws pertaining to the use of ALPR systems.”

"The Kearney Police Department has put a strict policy in place regulating the usage of the ALPR system," says the Flock news release. "Each search requires a justification, is audited internally to ensure proper use and the data is never sold or shared with third parties. All provisions of Nebraska Revised Statues, Automatic License Plate Reader Privacy Act, to include annual reporting requirements will be strictly adhered to. The cameras will be used to solve and reduce property and violent crime and are not intended for minor traffic or parking violations. Additionally, in an effort to be transparent with our community, demonstrate our proper usage of the system, and communicate what guardrails are in place, a Flock Safety Transparency Portal is available for viewing on our website making policies and usage statistics available to the public along with frequently asked questions related to the ALPR program."

"This system does not use facial recognition, personal identification information, or conduct traffic enforcement," the news release says. "The data is stored for 30 days and automatically deleted unless used in a criminal investigation."

The data is the property of the Kearney Police Department.