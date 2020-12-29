Grand Island Police looking for two robbery suspects following additional robbery

Grand Island Police are looking for two robbery suspects following a second robbery in four days.

Capt. Jim Duering said police were called shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday to Pump & Pantry at 2024 E. Highway 30 in reference to an alleged robbery. He said that upon arrival at the scene, an employee told officers that a male brandished a handgun and demanded money out of the cash register before fleeing the store.

Duering said Tuesday morning that he did not yet know the amount of money taken in the Pump and Pantry robbery.

“They (Pump and Pantry) was going to wait, balance the drawers this (Tuesday) morning and let us know how much money was taken,” he said.

Duering said GIPD also is continuing to identify a suspect in an alleged robbery that occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday at Casey’s General Store, 3428 W. Capital Ave. In that case, he said, a male allegedly presented a handgun, walked behind the counter and took approximately $500 from the cash register before leaving the scene.

The two station robberies are not believed to be related, Duering said.