Grand Island Police looking for two robbery suspects following additional robbery

Grand Island Police are looking for two robbery suspects following a second robbery in four days.
Capt. Jim Duering said police were called shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday to Pump & Pantry at 2024 E. Highway 30 in reference to an alleged robbery. He said that upon arrival at the scene, an employee told officers that a male brandished a handgun and demanded money out of the cash register before fleeing the store.
Duering said Tuesday morning that he did not yet know the amount of money taken in the Pump and Pantry robbery.
“They (Pump and Pantry) was going to wait, balance the drawers this (Tuesday) morning and let us know how much money was taken,” he said.
Duering said GIPD also is continuing to identify a suspect in an alleged robbery that occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday at Casey’s General Store, 3428 W. Capital Ave. In that case, he said, a male allegedly presented a handgun, walked behind the counter and took approximately $500 from the cash register before leaving the scene.
The two station robberies are not believed to be related, Duering said.
“We do not think the robberies are related, other than the story of the one robbery (at Casey’s General Store Saturday) may have sparked the other,” he said. “The biggest reason is the physical characteristics. They both had masks on, but one was stocky white male with facial hair, while the other was a black male. So they are definitely not the same person.”
Grand Island man arrested, but not robbery suspect
Duering said Grandview Apartments, 3024 Kelly St., called GIPD around 8:45 a.m. Monday to report a suspicious person that they believed matched the description of the Casey’s robbery suspect.
An officer then was directed to the area of Buck’s Storage, 2414 W. Capital Ave., where they made contact with 28-year-old Carlos Quezada of Grand Island. Duering said Quezada ran from officers, was later apprehended and found to be in possession of syringes, a clear glass methamphetamine pipe and methamphetamine residue.
Duering said Quezada was transported to the hospital for a medical clearance after receiving an injury during his apprehension. He was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction and escape, and on two warrants — one from Clay County and one from Hall County.
According to Duering, there is no indication that Quezada is the Casey’s robbery suspect.
“He did loosely match the description and he was in the area later,” he said. “But the reason he took off running from us is because he had meth and a warrant. We do not have any indication that he was involved in the robbery because his clothing and description did not match (the robbery suspect’s).”