Grand Island Public School Board student representative sworn in

Zach Cloutier, a senior at Grand Island Senior High, is the latest GIPS Board of Education Student Representative.

He was officially sworn in at the GIPS regular board meeting on Sept. 8, taking the place of Isabela Prado Gomez. Her tenure ended after she graduated last school year.

Cloutier took a pause from a busy school day at GISH to talk about what being the students’ representative means to him.

Having a student representative helps the board of education see the district through a different lens, Cloutier said.

“The board is extremely involved in what goes on in the school,” he said; however, “it’s (the student) perspective, looking at the bigger picture, more balanced with someone who is able to observe, day to day, what goes on at the school.”

Cloutier said he doesn’t necessarily have an agenda. He simply likes learning about others’ perspectives.

He was introduced to the idea of being a GIPS student representative through GISH’s student newsletter, the Islander.

“I did a little research into the position — what it entailed — and looked at some of the people who had done it in the past,” Cloutier said.

He soon decided to apply.

“It just seemed like something I could excel at and something I would personally enjoy. I interviewed and then was selected.”

In August Cloutier attended his first GIPS Board of Education meeting. At that time, they introduced Cloutier as this school year’s student representative.

“I attended the meeting just to sort of see how everything went, look at the agenda items.”

Cloutier said he doesn’t have any political ambitions, though opportunities like being a student board representative could introduce the idea to GISH students.

“I definitely think is it does sort of provide a gateway into local politics — 100%,” he said, then referring to former GIPS Board of Education Student Representative Kendall Bartling.

“He's a really, really great student board rep,” Cloutier said. “Obviously, he is very interested in politics.”

Bartling was the representative 2020-2021. He has received statewide recognition for his voter registration efforts.

Cloutier said he doesn’t have those expectations for himself.

“If, by the end of the year, I've swayed the board on something that I've grown passionate about, then that will just be a bonus. We'll see how things go.”

“I think it's really important that this position continues to just grow and evolve, and becomes very strong as the years go on.”