Grand Island Public Schools announces plans for middle school athletics

Grand Island Public Schools’ middle school winter sports practices will begin as planned.

The district announced the news in a news release Thursday. It said it worked with the middle school activity directors, whom have been meeting since the beginning of June to develop protocols to ensure the safety of middle school athletes during the pandemic, to reach the decision.

GIPS said board members and district administrators met with booster club members on Sept. 21 and one of the top three concerns was the need to have athletics started at the middle school level.

“Large numbers of students participating, space issues, transportation, and the ability to clean equipment factored into the decision to cancel fall sports. GIPS is happy to now be able to implement the proposed plan to move forward with winter middle school sports,” GIPS said.

The district said it will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases in the community, as well as information from a variety of health organizations. It added that GIPS administrators are continually developing protocols to ensure safety such as masks, social distancing and hygiene while also looking for ways to begin to allow extracurricular activities.

“GIPS recognizes that middle school athletics are important to our students and families,” the district said. “GIPS values safety, education, and providing extracurricular opportunities for students to thrive.”