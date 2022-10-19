Grand Island Public Schools board candidates answer series of questions

As the general election draws near, The Independent asked Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education candidates a series of questions to get their views on some of the school district’s important — and in some cases, heated — issues.

Ward A primarily comprises the western portion of Grand Island. Ward A has two board of education member spots up for grabs between five candidates. Ward A incumbents are Dan Brosz and Terry Brown. John D. Pedrosa, Jr.; Josh Sikes (write in) and Amanda Wilson (write in) are other candidates.

Ward B, which encompasses southeast and part of central Grand Island has one open spot. There are no incumbents. Candidates are Tim Mayfield and Hank McFarland (by petition). Carol Schooley withdrew her candidacy in June.

Ward C consists of northeast and part of central Grand Island. There are two board positions to be filled. Carlos A. Barcenas, Jr. is the lone incumbent for Ward C. The other candidates are Eric Garcia-Mendez, Sam Harris and Katherine Mauldin.

The Independent gave candidates a word count maximum on each question, but no word count minimum.

Ward A

Terry Brown

Age 57, engineering project manager

Why are you qualified to serve as a Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education member?

I have 18 years of volunteering for the Grand Island Public Schools as a board member. I have served on all committees and have over 10,000 volunteer hours serving our community and supporting students and staff.

Should you be elected to GIPS Board of Education, which is more important: representing the students or representing your constituents? Why?

Students and their parents are also constituents so I would have to say both. When making decisions as a board member, the effect on students and staff should be taken into consideration.

What concern at GIPS should be prioritized? How should this be addressed by the board of education?

The mental health of the students and staff. The board will need to continue to support kids with breaks in the schedule for mental health and provide professional staff. The District will need to continue staffing social workers, para educators, school psychologists, and quality caring teaching staff, to support the mental health of our students so they can be successful.

Social media has played a role in GIPS board of education campaigns. Boon or bane?

Social media when used without any accountability and for political or personal agendas is troubling.

If you are not elected, what are your plans post-election?

I will continue to support the school districts in Grand Island and the community.

Dan Brosz

Age 71, educator

Why are you qualified to serve as a Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education member?

Education has been at the heart of my professional career for over 40 years. I have been associated with the Grand Island Public Schools in one capacity or another since 1992 serving as the assistant superintendent, building principal and member of the board of education. I was first elected to the board in 2015. I have always been about what’s best for students and have devoted 47 years of my adult life to public education. I have been a classroom teacher, curriculum specialist, and assistant superintendent. I have taught teacher education classes in the Nebraska university system. I think these experiences bring something unique to the board of education. Education has not only been my calling, but it’s also been a passion to serve all kids in the best possible way.

Should you be elected to GIPS Board of Education, which is more important: representing the students or representing your constituents? Why?

A member of the board of education simultaneously represents both the students of the district and the constituents in his/her ward and community. The decisions made at the board of education level are made with “what’s best for kids” in mind. Kids are our business and I believe the constituents want the educational system to be responsive to the needs of the community and in the best interests of the students we represent. There are some who believe we represent only the constituents. We live in a diverse community and it’s difficult to represent only the points of view of a specific ward. In addition, being a good steward of the community’s tax dollars makes a board member directly accountable to the entire community and not just those who reside in his/her ward.

What concern at GIPS should be prioritized? How should this be addressed by the board of education?

Recruiting, hiring and retaining quality staff is one of the biggest concerns facing the board of education. Despite what some would have you believe, the teacher shortage is not just a Grand Island or Nebraska problem, it exists nationwide. Many young people are not entering teacher education programs like they once did. Teachers are leaving the profession for a variety of reasons, too, including retirement, low salaries, stress, burnout, unreasonable work expectations, and the inability to access classroom resources. Some young professionals are disenchanted by the overall classroom experience including student behavior and a lack of parental support. Teachers need to feel valued and supported.

Money is not always available for increasing salaries. The district needs to provide a full complement of opportunities for teachers to thrive and grow from appropriate and targeted staff development to quality employee assistance programs. Boards of education need to ensure teacher support by placing qualified administrators in buildings where teachers can feel supported by the relationship he/she builds with the principal and his/her colleagues.

Social media has played a role in GIPS board of education campaigns. Boon or bane?

It is what it is! I try not to get caught up in the drama being produced in some corners of the social media community. The users of social media bring diverse opinions, purpose, attitudes, and behaviors to the keyboard. For some, it’s a safe way for some to express what’s on their minds without any accountability.

If you are not elected, what are your plans post-election?

There is life after public service. We live in vibrant, growing community with an outstanding educational system. I want to continue to use my talents to be a positive supporter of the city of Grand Island and the Grand Island Public Schools. I will continue to volunteer during the Nebraska State Fair and wherever I can make a positive difference. I believe in “giving back” to the community that has been my home for over 30 years. I will spend more time with my wife, children. and grandkids and will take that trip to Iceland I’ve been wanting to take.

John D. Pedrosa, Jr. did not respond in time for publication.

Josh Sikes (write-in)

44, youth ministry

Why are you qualified to serve as a Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education member?

For the past 20 years I have served the students and families of the Grand Island area as a youth minister at Third City Christian Church. This role has put me in the unique position of listening to the parents and students almost simultaneously as they navigate life and its challenges, as well as hearing from many of the teachers I work with from a volunteer standpoint. My role within our church has me working with many teams, tight budgets, and time-taxed volunteers to work toward one common goal. The goal at GIPS will be a different one, but I can see how some of the processes will be similar.

In addition to this I have had short stints of substitute teaching, and coaching athletic teams within the district which has given me some insight into what teachers face on a regular basis (even though I am sure much has changed since my last experience with this).

Should you be elected to GIPS Board of Education, which is more important: representing the students or representing your constituents? Why?

I have heard this question asked numerous times, and it is a difficult one for me to answer because of how closely tied they can be. My entire professional career has been based on being an advocate for the fatherless. I have a deep passion for young people. I see the students of our city and I want the best for them. The best education, the best experience, the best future.

At the same time I understand that I am in an elected role. Because of that, I should be held accountable to listening to those who have elected me. I should be reasonably accessible, and open to conversation. I should be willing, and able, to communicate with the families of Ward A where I stand, and where I hope to see the district grow.

I hope that the people of Ward A would understand that if they choose to elect me to the Board of Education, they will be securing a person that will advocate for their students, communicate and listen well to them as constituents, and be an independent thinking leader as a part of the Board of education.

What concern at GIPS should be prioritized? How should this be addressed by the board of education?

Teacher recruitment and retention is a major concern of mine. Even after this last week’s meeting I heard a district employee state that there was space and resources to employ teachers. The University of Nebraska at Kearney has one of the best teacher education programs in the state, College Park is in our city, Hastings College is right down the road, what are we doing to build relationships with those teaching programs and those students. We cannot sit back and assume that people will flock to our district simply because we are GIPS.

Social media has played a role in GIPS board of education campaigns. Boon or bane?

Social media does a wonderful job of connecting people and allowing voices to be heard. However, it has made us lazy researchers and greatly diminished humanity’s ability to have a conversation. It takes time and energy to research a topic, and not many people are willing to put in the effort. Regarding the ability to have a conversation, we have almost completely lost the ability to listen and I do believe the format of social media has played a key role. Unfortunately for our society, all of social media’s platforms are likely here to stay. We must learn to navigate them with integrity.

If you are not elected, what are your plans post-election?

If I am not chosen to lead in a role with the Board of Education, I will continue serving the students and families of this entire city. I love Grand Island, none of that will change.

Amanda Wilson (write-in)

40, parent

Why are you qualified to serve as a Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education member?

I am qualified to serve as a Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education member because I am the mother of five children and have spent hundreds of hours volunteering in their schools. Additionally, I was able to substitute teach throughout the 2021-22 school year and gained an even deeper appreciation and understanding of what teachers and students are experiencing every day. I value education and placed a high priority on obtaining one. I earned a bachelor’s degree in Sociology and went on to receive my Registered Nursing degree.

Recently, I finished serving two terms on the Patient Family Advisory Council at CHI St. Francis, the second term serving as the Chairperson. One of the duties of the Chairperson is to serve concurrently on the Board of Directors. Serving in these roles allowed me to become well-versed in the qualities necessary to being a valuable member of a group, including the Board of Education. These qualities include: listening well to others, being an independent thinker, voicing one’s opinion even if it’s different than everyone else’s, and having a strong moral compass to ensure sound decisions are made. I believe I possess all these qualities and could bring a fresh perspective to the Board of Education.

Should you be elected to GIPS Board of Education, which is more important: representing the students or representing your constituents? Why?

My constituents include everyone that resides in Ward A. This includes teachers, parents, community members, and students. Should I be elected, I would want everyone to feel comfortable sharing their experiences and opinions with me. As mentioned previously, I am a very good listener and know the value that comes from listening to opinions that are different than my own. Communication between the school board members and those they represent is a vital component of a healthy relationship between all parties in Grand Island Public Schools.

What concern at GIPS (one please) should be prioritized? How should this be addressed by the Board of education?

One concern at GIPS that should be a top priority is the broken relationship between District administration and the Board of Education (one side) and the teachers, parents, and community (other side). The decline in teacher morale in the past five years is staggering, yet not surprising. Teachers don’t feel heard, appreciated, valued, trusted, or supported. When major decisions are made that will directly affect them without asking for their input, such as early out Wednesday’s being done away with, it sends a message that they don’t matter.

Teachers don’t feel trusted when every minute of their day is planned out for them with no flexibility in the curriculum. They must be on a specific page, holding up a specific picture at a specific minute because administration should be able to walk in their room at any time and check to make sure they are at the correct place. Where is the trust? The confidence? Teachers should make decisions or, at a minimum, have input about what happens with their professional development. So many of their “planning days” are filled with meetings and professional development that isn’t beneficial for them because no one asked for their input. On top of that, we have administration and the BOE being less than honest with teachers and the community. Taking away interventionalists and gifted teachers, having teachers teach more than one grade level, decreasing the number of sections per grade level (increasing class sizes), and adding more responsibilities to every teacher, does not equal “filling all staffing positions.” We can’t change what we don’t acknowledge.

These issues should be addressed by the Board of Education by acknowledging their part in the lack of transparency and honesty with a variety of issues. They need to invite and welcome feedback and opinions from parents and teachers with an open mind. It will undoubtedly take time and effort to build a trusting and supportive relationship, but without it, we may not have a functional school district or community in a matter of a few years.

Social media has played a role in GIPS board of education campaigns. Boon or bane?

Boon. I think it allows voters to get to know the candidates and their platforms much easier. It also allows voters to ask candidates questions and get answers back more readily.

If you are not elected, what are you plans post-election?

I will continue to volunteer in my children’s schools. I will also continue to be an ally and advocate for teachers, students, and the community.

Ward B

Hank McFarland (by petition)

Age 54, banker

Why are you qualified to serve as a Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education member?

As a 5th generation Grand Islander, I came from a small family of teachers…one mother, one father, one aunt, and one uncle. My father taught and coached for 38 years at Grand Island Senior High School. My mother taught at Gates Elementary School and administered IQ tests for the District. My aunt taught at Wasmer Elementary School and then became a school Librarian. My uncle taught and coached at Norwalk High School in Norwalk, IA. I went to Wasmer Elementary School, Barr Junior High School and am a graduate of Grand Island Senior High, where I was one of several Valedictorians in the Class of 1987. Obviously, I was raised in a tight-knit family of educators and was taught that education was the most important (and perhaps the only) way for a person to improve his or her station in life.

Coming from a family of educators, I have a unique viewpoint when it comes to education…I look at the public schools through the lens of an educator; however, I have also been a local businessman with over 30 years’ experience in the Private Sector. During those years, 19 were spent working for, with and reporting to Boards of Directors. As a result of my business experience and responsibility for millions of operational dollars, I also have the budgetary experience necessary to make me qualified for the position. As a fun fact, the first budget I was directly responsible for was in the amount of $1.2 million. My projections for that fiscal year were off only $600 at the end of that year!

Should you be elected to GIPS Board of Education, which is more important: representing the students or representing your constituents? Why?

As a board member, I would focus on helping to improve both the academic performance and educational experience of students, while keeping an eye on expenditures. In that sense, I would be representing all students in the GIPS. Additionally, the constituents of Ward B have been sending me two messages loudly and clearly…we must improve the educational output of our students (as measured by test scores), and we must look for ways to trim the budget. Those two items do not have to be mutually exclusive. By providing teachers with a supportive voice on the Board and listening to their concerns, I believe we can improve the learning environment, both in terms of helping students achieve better test scores while having a more pleasant atmosphere. Let us face it…if you are unhappy in your work, everyone around you is unhappy. Teachers are unhappy, and if we give them some support, they will throw their hearts and souls into their work.

Long story made short…by being a representative for children, I can help satisfy the wants and needs of children and represent the constituency of Ward B at the same time.

What concern at GIPS should be prioritized? How should this be addressed by the board of education?

The biggest concern that should be number 1 on anyone’s list should be listening to, helping, and retaining teachers. Teachers make or break a school system… not administration (however, poor administration can certainly break a school system). Teachers are the ones who have direct control and influence over the education of our children. If teachers are not happy and are leaving in droves, you have no continuity within a school. Teachers are the anchors that hold down a school and give the school its own persona. When you have 17% turnover rates for teachers and you have to juggle teachers back and forth between schools, it ruins the atmosphere of each individual school. Children need consistency in their lives…when they walk down the hall in the 5th grade and are greeted warmly by the same teacher they had in the 1st grade, it creates an overall feeling of continuity and sense of belonging. Many children in the GIPS system do NOT have that at home, and school NEEDS to be their second home. That second home needs to be consistent and dependable to that student.

How do we achieve this from a Board of Education level? Simple…just listen to your teachers. Teachers should be able to speak candidly and anonymously with Board Members about what they are experiencing in the classroom. The Board needs to hear what the teachers need, without going through the filter of administration. Teachers in the GIPS system are scared…they feel that if they say the wrong thing or do not “toe the company line”, they are going to be disciplined or even fired. This creates a hostile work environment, and children can sense that. Your employees need to feel trusted and they need to play vital roles in operating the schools. Teachers know what their students need…in multiple terms. They know how kids learn best. They know how to make kids feel safe. They know (better than Curriculum Coordinators) what types of materials should be used to teach in the classroom. Basically, we need teachers to tell the Board what they need to do their jobs, then the Board needs to ask administration to implement programs where teachers have had a chance to apply their meaningful input.

Social media has played a role in GIPS board of education campaigns. Boon or bane?

Boon. Everyone communicates today via Social Media. Like it or not, it is here to stay. The old days of debates, parades and public speeches are over. Politicians used to communicate their platforms from the back of a train or by standing on a soapbox in the town square. Today, people are too busy with their personal lives to go to a speech or a debate. Social media is perhaps the only way messages can get conveyed in a semi-public forum. The only problem is that individuals typically do not leave their own “echo chambers”. People today do not want to hear the other side, which is incredibly unfortunate. I start every day by going to a liberal website and a conservative website and I read the news. I try to see what kind of overlap there may be in the stories, and then figure that a pebble of truth might lie within that small swath. If everyone did the same using Social Media, they could find out what each candidate supports, and why they support those issues. Having an informed electorate is crucial in getting the right candidates in the right positions.

If you are not elected, what are your plans post-election?

If I am not elected, I will still be out speaking with teachers and students. I will go to Board Meetings to listen and see if anything has changed positively in the education of our children. Then, I will continue to run for a position on the Board of Education on the same platform of improving Transparency, Teacher Support and Test Score Improvement (The 3 T’s).

Tim Mayfield

Age 41, banker

Why are you qualified to serve as a Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education member?

I believe I’m the right candidate to represent Ward B on the Board of Education. My wife and I have three kids who are enrolled in the district and have been for more than a decade. As parents, we've been to countless parent-teacher conferences, band performances, IEP meetings, and sporting events. I've also been part of the Parent's Advisory Council, Select Finance Committee, and Professional Development and Public Relations committee. I've also previously served on the Board of Education in an appointed position. I've spoken with dozens of teachers over the years and have seen first hand all the work they do to make sure my kids and all students are able to make the most of the education in front of them. These experiences means i have seen not only how the district works from the outside, but from the inside as well.

Professionally, I have decades of experience in the banking and auditing field. A large part of that includes a background in writing and evaluating policies and performance. I have the business experience to ensure district policies are well written and well executed and ensure the budget most effectively meets the needs of the district without overspending.

Finally, I have experience in board leadership. I've served on several non-profit boards and understand the work that goes into building a consensus and making wise, long-term decisions. Much of that work relies on having the leadership skill to take everyone’s competing interests and ideas and find solutions that address those differing concerns. I have found that the best decisions are made when everyone has been heard and has had a hand in the decision.

Should you be elected to GIPS Board of Education, which is more important: representing the students or representing your constituents? Why?

The students have to be the number one priority in every decision that comes before the Board. But those students dont exist in a bubble; they're surrounded by an amazing community of teachers, parents, administrators, business owners, and community members. It's all of our responsibility to come together and make sure the students in our community get the best education they possibly can. For a board member, that means that we need to hear from and consider all these different groups when it comes to making decisions for the district. A decision made without input from any one of these groups may not be as strong or as effective as one made with all voices heard.

What concern at GIPS should be prioritized? How should this be addressed by the board of education?

Across the country, school districts are dealing with challenges of teacher staffing, lagging test scores, and finding ways to recover from the educational impact of a global pandemic. These issues are not unique to GIPS. The biggest issue that is unique to GIPS is one of trust. Everyone seems to be skeptical of the other groups in the room. I hear from some teachers who don't feel heard or supported by administration, I hear from parents who don't feel like teachers or administration are listening to them. Parents are frustrated when they reach out to a board member and don't hear back, or hear back from someone else in the administration. Everyone just seems a little stand-offish from each other.

To address this, the Board has to foster open, honest, and transparent communication across all channels. The Board has made some strides in this area, providing recaps after board meetings and weighing in publicly on critical issues. But there's also opportunities for the Board to better communicate how it works and why it does what it does. I've had the honor of serving on the BOE and others and know how committees and consent agendas work; not everyone in the community has that same understanding. It’s evident in conversations I’ve had that this is impacting the trust people has in the board.

The Board also needs to acknowledge that communication has to go two ways. It is vital that the Board develop more lines of open communication with teachers, parents, and the community at large. They need to ensure that they have heard concerns and received feedback about things happening in the classroom and in the community. Teachers and parents need to believe that their concerns will be heard and addressed, not ignored. No one in a leadership position can make quality and effective decisions if they aren’t getting the whole story.

I believe that, if the district can rebuild trust across the community, then we as a community will be able to better tackle these other issues at hand.

Social media has played a role in GIPS board of education campaigns. Boon or bane?

Social media can be a powerful tool in communicating critical things about our district, The board recaps I mentioned above are one example. We've also seen lots of great stories about things happening in our district and community that we likely wouldn't have heard about without social media.

However, social media can be incredibly divisive. During this campaign season, we’ve seen far more name calling, false information, and outright hostility than we ever should in public discourse. I have yet to experience a successful collaboration in which one party started with name calling and bullying on social media. If we want to address the challenges facing our school district, then logging off and finding our common ground is key.

That’s why I’m running for public office. I’m not looking for internet fame, but I’m looking for solutions and am willing to spend my time on the board to find those.

If you are not elected, what are your plans post-election?

Regardless of what happens in November, I will continue my work in the community, serving on and committees in the district and non-profit boards across the community. I will keep working to support our students in getting the best education available, and improving our community as a whole.

Ward C

Carlos Barcenas did not respond in time for publication.

Eric Garcia-Mendez

Age 26, community connector

Why are you qualified to serve as a Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education member?

I am qualified to serve on the Grand Island Public Schools Board because I am community grown and community driven. I have attended the local public school district and graduated from GISH in 2014. After graduating in 2019 from the University of Nebraska Lincoln I moved back to Grand Island and have spent my time since then establishing myself in my work and learning about this community from a professional capacity. I have been connecting with community members, advancing new programming and advocating for those who are underserved. I have empathy and a dedication to those in my community. I am not afraid to ask hard critical questions. All of these qualities and experiences will help me serve well on the board.

Should you be elected to GIPS Board of Education, which is more important: representing the students or representing your constituents? Why?

When you are an elected official you are representing all in your community. I believe that local public schools are the foundation of any prosperous community. That means being in tune with what the community needs are and making decisions using evidence based practices. All public schools should be welcoming and encompassing of all students while meeting their needs.

What concern at GIPS should be prioritized? How should this be addressed by the board of education?

The pandemic has brought to light many disparities that our teachers and students are currently experiencing, like mental exhaustion, lack of support and unmet needs. I will advocate for more mental health resources for our students and teachers and ensure that funding is allocated to directly supporting students and their teachers. I will follow the guidance from experts like local educators and evidence-based practices when it comes to addressing student learning and the well-being of all students and educators in the district.

Social media has played a role in GIPS board of education campaigns. Boon or bane?

In my campaign for the Grand Island Public Schools Board, I have seen social media as a good outlet for me to reach voters and relay my message to those who use it. I know for some people social media is not where they frequent so I have been out in the community connecting with voters, having conversations one on one in person. I have seen that relationships and trust are built on having meaningful conversations with community members and meeting them where they are.

If you are not elected, what are your plans post-election?

I plan to continue my work in the community by helping out those in Grand Island who are experiencing vulnerabilities. I’ve been hard at work in the past three years learning about Grand Island and I love giving back to the community that raised me.

Sam Harris did not respond in time for publication.

Katherine Mauldin did not respond in time for publication.