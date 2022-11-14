Grand Island Public Schools board's Ward A final election results determined

Josh Sikes and Amanda Wilson will represent Ward A on Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education.

The Hall County Election Office announced the update in a news release late Monday morning.

Sikes received the most votes in the GIPS Ward A race with 2,144 votes.

Wilson received 2,030 votes.

Behind Sikes and Wilson were: incumbent Terry Brown (1,974 votes), incumbent Dan Brosz (1,738 votes) and John D. Pedrosa, Jr. (948).

“State law (§32-1119) requires an automatic recount when the margin between finishers is less than 1 percent of the votes cast for the top vote getter,” Overstreet stated. “That margin has not been met.”

Results also showed 110 “not assigned” write-in votes for GIPS Ward A.

“Not assigned write-ins are those names written in that were not for a person who filed a write-in affidavit, which is a requirement to have your name counted,” Overstreet said.

Of the not assigned write-ins, none were for Sikes or Wilson.

There are no more votes to be counted, Overstreet said, but “The results are labeled as unofficial because they have not been presented and accepted by the Hall County Canvassing Board.”

The board is scheduled to meet this week and will include a state-mandated hand-recount of select races in two Hall County precincts.

This is a “customary procedure after every election in Nebraska as a method of testing election equipment,” the release states.