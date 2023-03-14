Celebrating students and staff is at the center of what Mitchell Roush does every day.

Celebrating students and staff is at the center of what Mitchell Roush does every day.

Now Roush himself is being honored, by the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA) as a member of its 222-2023 “35 Under 35” Class.

Roush is director of Communications & Marketing with Grand Island Public Schools, a role he’s had since 2021. At Monday night’s GIPS Board of Education meeting, Roush was recognized for the accomplishment.

“Whether it's catching a group learning exercise, covering a schoolwide event, snapping photos at reading time, tagging along on a field trip, capturing show choir footage, or interviewing high school students about their future aspirations — spotlighting our diverse student experiences is what it's all about. And watching our expert teachers invest into their development is about as inspirational as it gets,” Roush said in a district news release.

Since joining GIPS in 2021 Roush, with support of Administration, has helped grow the district communications team. He leads a team of two other full-time staff and one part-time student intern from Grand Island Senior High.

Roush told the Independent that while he’s honored, it’s the GIPS communications team that he is “really proud of.”

“The only reason our (material) is getting noticed and people want to see it is because of how we do things at Grand Island Public Schools. I’m just the person who has to the picture attached to (this press release).”

Roush leads a team of two other full-time staff and one part-time student intern from Grand Island Senior High. Among other projects, under Roush the first GIPS podcast (“The GIPS Cast”) was launched and the district now has a post-board of education meeting “GIPS Board Brief.”

At Monday night’s GIPS Board of Education regular-session meeting, Roush was honored.

Jennifer Worthington, GIPS Chief of Strategic Partnerships & Stakeholder Engagement, told the board, “First and foremost, Mitch is a champion for our staff and our students.”

Additionally, Worthington said, “Almost as important, he has done an amazing job of creating a truly strategic operation within (the) department, being more proactive than reactive.”

The moment was captured by one of the GIPS communications team members, along with his young daughter, a GIPS elementary school student.

“We're here for the kids,” Roush said in the district release. “Our community never tires of hearing how our students are learning to grow, do and become.”

NSPRA, which is more than 2,500 members strong, offers learning opportunities and national events, like its seminar, according to the NSPRA website.