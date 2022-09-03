Grand Island Public Schools Foundation Harvest gala to be full of firsts

The Grand Island Public Schools Foundation will have its inaugural Harvest gala September 22 at the Liederkranz.

It is the first event-style fundraiser the foundation has hosted, and will feature host Adam Carriker, a former Husker football and retired NFL player.

Carriker was born in Hastings before relocating across the country at a young age. Still, he always held on to his dream of playing football for Nebraska.

Alicia Lechner, the foundation’s annual giving coordinator, said Carriker was recommended by the Harvest gala sponsor, Allen Capital Group.

“(They thought) he would be someone that people would want to come in and listen to, and a new face for our community, since this is the first year of our event.”

Steve Joel, who served as GIPS Superintendent for 10 years, will make a return visit to Grand Island. He will introduce the most recent honor offered by the foundation.

The new award is Heart of the Foundation, celebrating the GIPS Foundation’s most enthusiastic and involved supporters.

Marv Maurer, a former GIPS superintendent, will be the award’s first recipient.

Maurer started in Grand Island in 1966, eventually becoming GIPS superintendent from 1990 until 1992, and again in 1999 as the district’s interim superintendent.

Maurer is being celebrated posthumously. He died in April. He had already been locked in as the foundation’s first “heart.”

Lechner said the search for the first Heart of the Foundation award winner began last fall, though it wasn’t much of a search.

“We knew that we wanted the first honoree to be Marv,” she said. “We had already selected him, and then he passed away in April.”

Lechner said Maurer wasn’t aware of the honor, as there hadn’t been an official announcement. Standing in for him at the Harvest gala presentation will be his daughter, Carmen.

In addition to the gala’s special guests, other elements will make up the evening.

Blue Fork Kitchen of Hastings is slated to cater the meal, and Kinkaider will offer a signature brew.

Silent and live auctions will feature trips, a classroom supply package for the winning bidder’s teacher of choice, Islander apparel and more.

Guests wanting to attend the event can purchase tickets at gipsfoundation.org. Individual tickets are $100 and a reserved table for 8 is $800. Anyone not able to attend can still participate in the silent auction via mobile bidding or donate online. Silent auction mobile bidding will open on Monday, Sept. 12. Current auction items are available to browse at gipsfoundation.org.