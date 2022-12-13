Grand Island Public Schools says its goodbyes, but 'embraces the future'

Monday’s Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education meeting was dominated by parting words.

By the end of the meeting, the GIPS Board of Education had affirmed Tawana Grover's resignation. It also marked the last meeting for board members Terry Brown, Dan Brosz, Carlos Barcenas, Bonnie Hinkle and Erika Wolfe.

Brown, Brosz and Barcenas lost their seats in the November election. Hinkle and Wolfe had chosen not to run. Their successors viewed the meeting from the audience.

Hinkle said of her time on the board, “It all comes down to, that as board members, even if you came onto the board for different reasons, you soon find you have to have that narrow focus of what’s good for kids.”

Hinkle was first elected to the board in 2007, serving continuously since.

Brown later said he concurred with Hinkle, adding that putting kids first is “easy to say – it’s really hard to do.”

Hinkle said, “What might be best for teachers – what teachers want … what might be best for parents – what parents want – may not always be what’s best for kids.”

Brown advised, “Pay close attention to what’s going on, especially in the Unicameral. Check your agendas at the door, roll up your sleeves and get ready to learn.”

Placed near the end of this meeting’s agenda was an executive session, in which board members would discuss Grover’s resignation request.

More than an hour after going into executive session, the board reconvened in the board room.

Grover’s resignation was accepted, unanimously.

Grover will remain a GIPS employee until June 30, 2023, when her first contract year ends.

“We all feel the same way,” said board president Lisa Albers, looking toward the attendees pointedly.

“(Grover) has our complete and utter support until the last day she is in this district.

“And that will never change.”

Beginning January 11 until June 30, she will assume an advisory role, particularly for the district’s Interim and permanent Superintendents, guiding them as needed, while the district searches for a new leader. During this time she is “on-call”, and will not “tend to the regular duties of Superintendent of Schools.”

Grover will be paid her regular salary ($294,199.36 per year, before withholdings) in one lump sum. Following that payment in July 2023, the agreement states that “Grover shall not be entitled to any further monies or additional payments from the District, unless otherwise mutually agreed to in writing.”

When asked about her future, Grover gave no specifics about her plans after completing the contract year, but did say being in Grand Island has kept her away from her family, who lives “far away.” Grover said she intends to continue being an advocate for children.

Grover said that in the shorter term, she will be “answering questions and being available so that we can continue, to finish the year strong and (offer) whatever support they need.”

In the resignation agreement released Monday night, it specifies that Grover is also subject to a non-disparagement agreement, meaning she is barred from criticizing the district in any way, in any form of communication, and offer “supportive comments to prospective Interim Superintendent and Superintendent candidates.”

Under the agreement, the district must act in-kind toward Grover as well.

Non-disparagement clauses aren’t uncommon, according to an article published on The Muse, an online entity geared toward young professionals.

The article states that non-disparagement agreements are often signed at the onset of employment and in separation agreements.

After the meeting, Grover explained she will not have any say in the selection of her successor.

“This selection process is solely the responsibility of the Board of Education. I have no role to play,” she said.

“I will definitely be assisting once they name an interim with a smooth transition to help make sure that they understand the work that is underway.”

Following adjournment, Albers expressed both confidence and concern about the superintendent selection process.

“We'll know the right person,” she said. “We're not going to hire somebody that's not the right person.”

Albers said she believes how the recent election played out and some attitudes circulating on social media will affect the applicant pool.

“Do you really think they're going to be wanting to come to Grand Island with all the infighting that's here? And the bullying and the intentional bias and unintentional bias and misogyny – the racism?” Albers said of potential superintendent candidates. “No, it's going to be very difficult and (the) community has to step up. They need to help us.”

The community, Hinkle noted during the meeting, is much different than when she became a board member 16 years ago.

“The city’s not the same, the school district is not the same – but that’s OK. We celebrate the past and we embrace the future.”

GIPS Superintendent Grover's letter to district families "When I joined Grand Island Public Schools it was my first time stepping foot in Nebraska and I immediately fell in love with the heart our staff and our community had for supporting students."