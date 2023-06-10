Reworking Grand Island Public Schools’ classified staff pay schedule may not be “sustainable” at this time, but it is affordable and needs to be done, said GIPS interim human resources chief Wayne Stelk.

Thursday evening, Stelk presented a proposal asking for a pay scale increase for classified (non-teaching) staff. The pay increases would benefit both existing and new classified staff members.

Adjusted rates were calculated based on, among other things, comparable rates of pay for those position besides school districts. The proposal would cost the district $3.1 million, split between the district’s general fund, nutrition services and state Special Education Reimbursement.

Grand Island Public Schools closed the year with 51 unfilled classified staff positions, Stelk told the GIPS Board of Education Thursday night.

That doesn’t mean no one was covering those positions, Stelk explained. “In some cases we were able to find substitutes.”

“I don’t want to give the impression that the district was totally unstaffed or neglected during that time, but those were 51 positions approved in the budget that we were unable to fill.”

Unfilled positions cost money, from advertising to hours spent trying to fill said positions. Having unfilled classified positions is more than a dollar amount, Stelk explained.

“It’s even more distressing when you think about the stress it adds to a teacher,” he said. “A teacher might be used to a para(educator) or two in the classroom and when they don’t … they’re then responsible for dealing with a lot of the issues paras would have been there for.”

Summer is an active time for classified staff transitions, as the school year closed in May.

According to the staffing adjustment report in board meeting materials for Thursday’s meeting, about 20 classified staff members left their positions in June; eight of them because of retirement, according to the document. Five classified positions were hired.

In June 2022, 22 classified employees left their positions, according to the meeting’s documents; two because of retirement. Eight different classified employees switched positions within the district. Five classified positions were hired.

Stelk said in some cases of vacancies it can is the availability of labor or district’s pay.

School districts, he said, aren’t just competing among themselves for teachers; rather, they are searching for employees from a wider, arguably more competitive job market.

“Everybody is experiencing this shortage,” Stelk told the board.

“Bottom line,” Stelk said, “is with the turnover that we have, with the vacancies that we have, students suffer. That is why we’re coming to you with this proposal.”

Board member Eric Garcia-Mendez noted the bilingual paraeducators pay schedule did not differ from paraeducators who are not multilingual.

“(Being multilingual) is a huge skill to have, especially when you are alongside coworkers who may not be able to speak or communicate with families. People need to be paid for the skills that they have.”

Stelk said the plan isn’t “set in stone … it’s something that we’re going to have to look at every year.”

The board took action later in the meeting, unanimously approving Stelk’s plan (board members Dave Hulinsky and Amanda Wilson were absent). Moving forward, the district will be communicating with classified staff, updating payroll, market those new rates, continue efforts of look for opportunities for sustainability (efficiencies and savings) and update the board periodically.

Board president Hank McFarland thanked Stelk for his work, then said, “The board and administration are looking with a microscope at all the departments to ascertain what are truly necessary and essential programs, purchases and positions."

Superintendent Matt Fisher said, “The point (Stelk) made about efficiencies … it is important for us to recognize this is not sustainable. It’s the right thing to do, it’s what we need to do — but we need to figure out a way we can lower our costs.”