Grand Island Regional medical Center nurses teach parents the ABCs of preventing infant deaths.

Having a baby takes more than one person — it’s an effort among parents, relatives, friends and – of course – medical professionals.
Social media also has affected how babies are cared for, adding to advice that, even if shared by loved ones, can be incorrect. Maternity nurses at Grand Island Regional Medical Center have found a way to bring clarity to parents, including safe sleep and abusive head trauma prevention.
“A lot of times people get conflicting messages,” said Karen Mast, maternal nurse manager at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.
“We just want to dispel those myths and help them have tools that they can use at home.”
Mast and her fellow maternity nurse teammates have embarked on a mission to prevent as many safe sleep and abusive head trauma injuries and deaths as possible, using tools offered by Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services: designations of Abusive Head Trauma Hospital and Safe Sleep Hospital Champions.
The standardized training provided by DHHS includes developing and updating policies, personnel education and education plan, patient and client education and internal auditing.
Medical professionals across Nebraska are using the campaign’s consistent messaging to answer questions many new parents might have. DHHS states that 78% of hospitals have an “infant safe sleep” policy and procedure, and patient educational materials and processes tend to be inconsistent across hospitals. The inconsistencies exist despite a 2006 Nebraska law requiring the state’s hospitals, birthing centers and other medical facilities to provide videos and reading materials to new parents concerning SIDS and abusive head trauma.
Sometimes questions seem basic, such as whether a baby should sleep with a blanket or stuffed animals, but the ramifications of not having answers to those questions can be severe, even deadly. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nationally 2018’s main causes of unexpected infant death were: SIDS (38.7%), unknown causes (37.0%) and accidental suffocation/strangulation (24.3%).
Mast said some questions about crib safety and preventing abusive head trauma are easily answered; Programs like Nebraska DHHS’s Abusive Head Trauma and Safe Sleep programs help medical professionals zero in on questions not as easily answered.
“It’s more details we can help them learn,” Mast said.
Brooke Baur is a labor/delivery and post-partum nurse at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Baur said training, such as the safe babies campaign, helps answer questions in a consistent, thorough manner. “Education on crib safety like blankets and stuffed animals … a lot of parents ask us ‘How do you swaddle a baby?’ Those are great questions that we try to answer,” Baur said.
Through Abusive Head Trauma Hospital and Safe Sleep Hospital Champion designations, maternity nurses such as those at Grand Island Regional Medical Center have a consistent message to share with their patients. “It’s a tool for when they go home and don’t have access to nurses,” Baur said.
Part of the consistent message shared through the Safe Sleep Hospital Champion designation is as simple as ABC – babies should always sleep alone, on their backs and in safe cribs.
Another acronym is part of the Abusive Head Trauma Hospital Champion designation: “CRY.”
In the maternity ward nurses discuss calming techniques, relief methods for a stressed parents and a parent’s own crying plan. A concise take-home guide is given to parents to make notes on to have a plan at the ready for dealing with a crying baby. “Who are they going to call for help, like their mom or a friend, to say, ‘Hey, I need someone to come snuggle baby while I step out for a few minutes,’” Baur explained.
Mast said having plans like ABC and CRY serve as prevention methods.
“It’s a way for the parents to think ahead of time,” Mast said. “When you’re in the hospital with your newborn you’re not thinking, ‘I’m going to get frustrated with this baby crying.’”
A caregiver or parent is most common abusive head trauma perpetrator, according to a study accessed from the National Center for Biotechnology Information. The same study states 65% to 90% of those causing abusive head trauma are male. Statistics like these are not overlooked in Abusive Head Trauma and Safe Sleep programs developed by hospitals and clinics, including Grand Island Regional Medical Center.
Mast gave one example of how their plan helps parents.
“All parents watch a safe sleep video and an abusive head trauma video provided by the state; they sign a form saying that they watched them – it’s both mom and dad who have to watch them,” she said.
Baur said maternity nurses are thorough in making sure significant others are involved. “If my patients don’t have their significant other here I always wait until they come back so they can watch it together,” Baur said. Additionally, the ABC and CRY plans aren’t just for parents; they can be useful for anyone caring for the baby.
Still, Mast said, moms tend to feel a lot of the pressure. “In this day and age I think a lot of moms are really critical of themselves,” she said. “You don’t always have to be super mom; you just want to keep your baby safe and provide the best care for them.”
For more information on safe sleep for infants and abusive head trauma prevention and the Nebraska Safe Babies Campaigns, visit Nebraska DHHS’s website: https://dhhs.ne.gov and search for “Safe Babies Campaigns.” Mast and Baur also encourage parents with questions to call their medical care provider.
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.