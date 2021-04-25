Grand Island Regional medical Center nurses teach parents the ABCs of preventing infant deaths.

Mast gave one example of how their plan helps parents.

“All parents watch a safe sleep video and an abusive head trauma video provided by the state; they sign a form saying that they watched them – it’s both mom and dad who have to watch them,” she said.

Baur said maternity nurses are thorough in making sure significant others are involved. “If my patients don’t have their significant other here I always wait until they come back so they can watch it together,” Baur said. Additionally, the ABC and CRY plans aren’t just for parents; they can be useful for anyone caring for the baby.

Still, Mast said, moms tend to feel a lot of the pressure. “In this day and age I think a lot of moms are really critical of themselves,” she said. “You don’t always have to be super mom; you just want to keep your baby safe and provide the best care for them.”

For more information on safe sleep for infants and abusive head trauma prevention and the Nebraska Safe Babies Campaigns, visit Nebraska DHHS’s website: https://dhhs.ne.gov and search for “Safe Babies Campaigns.” Mast and Baur also encourage parents with questions to call their medical care provider.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

