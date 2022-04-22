Grand Island’s Goldilocks tradition resumes

COVID-19 couldn’t deter storybook justice forever.

After a two-year recess, the case of State vs. Goldilocks was finally back in session Thursday in Hall County District Court.

Following Grand Island legal and educational tradition, a panel of third-graders had to decide if Goldilocks was victim or lawbreaker. Was she a scared, cold, hungry girl, just looking for food and a place to rest? Or was she a destructive thief who barged into the house, broke Baby Bear’s chair and created an awful mess?

The performance by five Grand Island Senior High students wasn’t too hard and it wasn’t too soft. It was just right.

In line with Grand Island custom, the high schoolers who put on the show were once in the gallery themselves, watching as third-graders.

Kaden Renner, who played the bailiff, was the only member of the five-person cast who didn’t go to the Goldilocks trial as a youngster. The students who lived the Goldilocks experience from the other side were Isabella Mora (Mama Bear), Noah Javorsky (Baby Bear), Elise Warner (Goldilocks) and Alex Weaver (Papa Bear).

Before giving any testimony for the trial members of the bear family had to raise their right paws.

Baby Bear’s broken chair was entered into evidence as Exhibit 1. The defense attorney objects because the prosecutor is badgering poor Goldilocks.

Four Goldilocks trials unfolded Thursday with a dozen local attorneys playing the roles of judges, defense attorneys and prosecutors. A total of 745 third-graders trooped into the courtroom to watch the proceedings.

At the 11:30 a.m. performance, Jan Reeves served as judge, and the two lawyers were Andrew Hanquist and John McDermott. The students were from Engleman Elementary School and Wood River.

Papa Bear, Mama Bear and Baby Bear portray Goldilocks as a simple trespasser.

Goldilocks, meanwhile, says she awoke in Baby Bear’s bed to find three wild animals growling at her. “I thought they were going to eat me alive,” she said on the witness stand.

The Goldilocks trial teaches young people about the legal system. Students learn about hearsay and leading questions. They’re educated about the role of judge and jury.

From an entertainment standpoint, the keys are the script (which is witty) and the students’ performances. With their exaggerated reactions on the witness stand, the GISH students sometimes trigger big laughs from the third-graders.

“Look at the chair. It’s absolutely ruined!” Papa Bear said.

Rather than being a dusty manuscript, the Goldilocks script is a living document, evolving to integrate current terminology. At this year’s performances, the bear family comes home to watch Netflix. Goldilocks talks about Instagram and catching Charizard on Pokemon Go.

At each performance, a dozen third-graders perform their solemn civic duty as jurors.

At the 11:30 a.m. trial, the jury spent a tense 12 minutes deliberating. When the verdict finally came in at 12:26 p.m., the news was mixed for Goldilocks. She was found guilty of breaking and entering and not guilty of destruction of property. The panel was deadlocked on her theft charge.

Goldilocks will be sentenced at a later date.

Even though the GISH students play the same characters throughout the morning and early afternoon, they say they don’t get bored.

The cast of grown-ups evolves throughout the trials, so the GISH students enjoy the different opening and closing statements. Each attorney brings a different twists. GISH students vary their performances, too.

Warner changed clothes once on Thursday, and she varied her speaking style and personality.

The actors enjoyed seeing if the changes affected the decisions by the jury.

Grand Island attorney Grady Erickson, who coordinated the day, said the Goldilocks trial is a great experience for local students. The event, he said, is a collaborative effort between district judges, Grand Island Public Schools and the Hall County Bar Association. Local attorneys take time from their busy schedules to help out.

The experience, Erickson said, might inspire some of the students to pursue the law. Erickson was once a third-grader himself, observing the Goldilocks trial.

