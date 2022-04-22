Grand Island’s Law Enforcement Training Center getting $47M expansion

Gov. Pete Ricketts visited Grand Island Thursday to celebrate the passing of legislation that will bolster statewide efforts to recruit and retain law enforcement.

Ricketts held a ceremonial signing of LB1241 at the LETC, joined by state senators, local elected officials, and law enforcement officials from across the state.

Ricketts also applauded the passing of a bill that will provide $47 million for the expansion of the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island.

The funding comes with the passing of LB1014 in April, which allocated American Rescue Plan Act funds to various state projects.

“This will increase our capacity so we can continue to train law enforcement officers and make sure they are prepared to serve communities all across this great state,” Ricketts said.

Grand Island will benefit from the expansion, Mayor Roger Steele told The Independent.

“This legislation is historic in terms of how great of an investment it is in law enforcement,” said Steele. “It’s going to bring in $47.7 million to the law enforcement training center. That’s a huge investment in Grand Island. I applaud Gov. Ricketts for his work on this, and the state senators and law enforcement. This legislation is transformational.”

He added, “This is a wonderful day for Grand Island and the state of Nebraska.”

Hall County Sheriff Rick Conrad described the investment as “huge.”

“Any law enforcement officer you come in contact with throughout the state of Nebraska has spent time in that building, whether it’s for basic training or advanced training. This will touch the entire state,” he said. “It’s just pure Nebraska that the senators and governor have stepped forward and put money behind their words and supported us.”

LB1241 will benefit all law enforcement, said Grand Island Police Chief Robert Falldorf.

“We’ve obviously had a challenge over the last several years in hiring and retaining officers,” he told The Independent. “This will be huge for law enforcement into the future. We feel we’ll be able to hire and retain more officers, and hopefully attract more officers from out of state.”

Ricketts called the Law Enforcement Attraction and Retention Act a “terrific bill.”

“It creates reciprocity with other law enforcement agencies outside the state so we can recruit officers here in Nebraska to be able to help them protect us,” he said.

The legislation was introduced by State Sen. Steve Lathrop (D-12) and prioritized by State Sen. Wendy DeBoer (D-10).

Lathrop said their priority was to address law enforcement recruitment and retention.

“This bill is an important step in assisting law enforcement agencies, and in particular smaller community agencies, in recruiting and retaining law enforcement,” he said Thursday.

The support is needed, said Buffalo County Sheriff and Nebraska Sheriffs Association President Neil Miller.

“In the last 18 months to two years, we’ve seen a huge problem with recruit and retention of law enforcement officers. We started talking among ourselves that we needed to let Lincoln know,” he said. “You can certainly say that Lincoln stepped up and worked with us to help solve that problem based on everything that’s happened this year. It’s just remarkable.”

Ricketts thanked Nebraska’s law enforcement officers “for what you do for our communities across the state.”

“In Nebraska, we support our women and men in blue,” he said. “They sacrifice for us. They spend time away from family and friends. This is not a 9 to 5 job, and it’s a dangerous job.”

He added, “They are assets to our communities and we need to recognize the work that they do.”

Ricketts also decried the “defund the police” movement.

“That effort has had tragic consequences for those communities who follow through with that,” he said. “We need to support the police. I’m proud to be here today to say Nebraskans support our women and men in blue 100%.”

