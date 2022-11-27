Grand Island Senior High JAG celebrates student success

Grand Island Senior High’s Little Theatre hosted a big deal on November 17, as GISH has its third annual JAG Career Association Celebration Ceremony.

“(Jobs for America’s Graduates — JAG) is very much about student voice and choice so they help plan the ceremony,” said Sherah Piercy, GISH’s JAG career specialist.

JAG Nebraska was founded by United Way of the Midlands. J AG is relatively new to Nebraska, being hosted by its first school in 2019. The student organization’s mission statement is: “Empowering our nation’s young people with the skills and support to succeed in education, employment and life.”

Activities include developing resumes and other career resources for upcoming job hunts, but JAG also focuses on leadership development, emotional awareness and other opportunities for growth.

(To maintain privacy, JAG officials requested students’ last names not be used.)

Jesus is a self-described “introvert,” who was born and raised in Cuba.

“When I first heard about JAG, I wasn’t even sure what it was. I thought it was educational fitness class,” he said, laughing.

But the way JAG has enriched the young man’s life is no laughing matter.

“I just feel so much more comfortable and in a safe place safe environment. You get to learn so many things, like teamwork.”

He said the young man he was when he left Cuba would be in disbelief of what Jesus is like now.

“If you were to tell me he says we’re speaking to someone like this a few months ago, I would say ‘That’s a lie. It’s just not me.’”

Jesus said Laila, a fellow JAG student, has been instrumental in his adjusting to GISH.

Laila, in turn, was being installed as the Islanders’ chapter of JAG’s president at the Little Theatre that day.

“We are installing all of our new members for this year’s go-round of JAG for the 11th and 12th grades,” Laila said.

Piercy said she has 42 JAG students broken down into three different classes.

“We don’t do great big class sizes, because we want to build those relationships with the students,” Piercy explained. “It does definitely make a difference.”

There are planned activities, but Piercy said there is a lot of “voice and choice.”

“There are certain things we always do, like go over resumes and mock interviews, but there are other things that that is more up to them.”

Jesus came up with one of the JAG class activities.

Students write down how they are feeling that day, keeping their note anonymous. The notes are tossed together and the teacher posts them on the board, one at a time.

“We, as a class, give advice to that person,” Jesus said.

Communication skills — like the oft-used “elevator speech” — are also developed. Laila described JAG’s interpretation of an elevator speech.

“We give a greeting, name, affiliation, purpose. So, for example, ‘Hello, my name is Laila. I am the JAG president and my purpose here today is to tell you about JAG.’

“It’s building habits and learning to communicate more.”

The ceremony celebrated those student achievements. The full program kicked off with JROTC’s Presenting of the Colors, the National Anthem sung by JAG student Kylie (last name redacted) and a welcome from Piercy.

Greg Schlegel was selected to be the keynote speaker. Schlegel is the principal of GISH’s Academy of Medical Sciences.

There was new officer installation. Then the program culminated with a Unity Sand Ceremony.

“We’re really excited about that because we’re going make a beautiful jar of different colors of sand,” Laila said. “It’s going to be like our class jar.”

JAG follows up with its graduates a year after graduation (in 2020, JAG had a 100% graduation rate, the organization states).

Piercy recently did two.

“I had one using their resume that they learned to do in class. I had one talk to me about, ‘I learned so much about leadership, and it is helping me so much in college’ — things like that.”

The difference of a student from the beginning of JAG to high school graduation can be huge, Piercy said.

“I’ve seen students start out at the beginning of the year, very shy, very, very reclusive, and then all of a sudden, they’re talking, they’re engaging.

“I have so many success stories.”

There will likely be many more to come, Laila indicated.

“JAG really does make us career and college ready.”