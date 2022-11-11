Grand Island student newspaper returning digitally following controversial cancellation

The Northwest Viking Saga, the student-run high school newspaper halted in May, is returning during spring semester in a different format.

Kirsten Gilliland, adviser and teacher for the newspaper program, confirmed to the Independent Friday night the Saga is returning to Grand Island Northwest High School’s class offerings next semester, but in a digital incarnation.

A district employee told The Independent earlier this year the paper was discontinued because of editorial content. That content concerned preferred names and the newspaper’s June issue, which included student-written articles about LGBTQ issues.

Soon after the Saga’s story was brought to light, ACLU of Nebraska was one of the organizations that pushed back against the Northwest Public Schools’ decision to axe the paper, which had been published for 54 years.

According to Rose Godinez, an ACLU attorney leading their Saga legal team, renewing the paper isn’t good enough.

“In addition to the reinstatement of the school paper and its program, we asked for the development and implementation of policies to protect LGBTQ students for policies that would be both reasonable and viewpoint neutral to ensure this doesn't happen again.”

Godinez said ACLU of Nebraska has elaborated little about the publication’s print-and-ink presence.

“We haven't really commented on the format, how this newspaper would be reinstated, nor who would be the teacher to lead it.”

Gilliland said, “They are going to start with an online format,” but added that she did not know of any other plans for the student publication.

Except for who will be advising and teaching material for the award-winning student newspaper.

"I know that it has been offered to another teacher.”

Mike Hiestand, senior legal counsel with the Student Press Law Center, has been standing with the Saga since early summer when news of the publication’s sudden demise broke.

He said there seems to be ulterior motives in Northwest Public Schools’ decision to bring the newspaper back without Gilliland.

In an email, Hiestand said, “I know why they are doing what they are doing. You know why they are doing what they're doing. And it has absolutely nothing to do with making sure Grand Island's students are provided the best education possible.”

Gilliland’s rumored successor was contacted by the Independent via phone and email for comment but did not respond in time for publication.

Northwest Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Edwards and Northwest High School Principal PJ Smith were contacted via phone, text and email to confirm the Saga’s return and provide comments. The Independent has not yet received a response to those requests.

Godinez said ACLU of Nebraska’s Saga legal team hasn’t received word from the district, either.

“We ... haven't been able to confirm or discuss the reinstatement and the other demands with the district’s attorney or the district.”

Marcus Pennell, one of the staff members of last school year’s Saga, said he was glad to hear the Saga would be returning — in any format.

But is it enough?

“I'm not really sure,” he said. “It's sad that they haven't said anything else about the names and pronouns.”

Pennell’s preferred name and pronouns allegedly played a part in the Saga’s cancellation, which came at the end of his senior year.

Pennell said, matter-of-factly, “It’s AP Style to use people's (preferred) names and pronouns.”

Godinez indicated the “viewpoint discrimination” directed towards Pennell and other LGBTQ Saga staff members is the crux of ACLU of Nebraska’s problem with the situation.

“The truth is, there was harm done here. We will not rest until we ensure that students' First Amendment rights — and the right to express themselves and essentially be who they are.”

She said of the ACLU of Nebraska’s demands, which were submitted to Northwest Public Schools by the affiliate’s legal team late August:

“I want to reiterate that not only includes the reinstatement of the school paper and the newspaper class, it also includes the implementation of policies and then an acknowledgement of the missteps that have taken place.

“We’ll continue to push for all of the demands that we included in our initial letter.”​

