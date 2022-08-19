Grand Island Vietnam veteran presented with Quilt of Valor

More than 10 family members joined Vietnam veteran Rick Deaton Thursday as he received a quilt from the Hastings Quilters Guild.

“Please accept this Quilt of Valor in grateful thanksgiving for your service and sacrifice in the defense of our country,” Nancy Stenger said at the presentation, held at the United Veterans Club.

The quilt was fashioned by Barb Sole, who is a member of the guild.

The Grand Island man said he will cherish the quilt, which will also keep him warm.

“We have a finished basement. It’s cool down there, even in the wintertime. So I’m going to use it,” said Deaton, who celebrated his 73rd birthday on Thursday.

Deaton served in the Air Force from 1968 to 1972. He spent a year of that time in Thailand, in 1969 and 1970. He was a member of the 408th and 355th munitions maintenance squadrons.

“I was a weapons mechanic,” Deaton said. “We loaded bombs, missiles, rockets, napalm onto planes.”

The planes then flew missions to Vietnam.

Deaton was initially stationed at Takhli. When operations shut down there, he moved to Ubon Ratchathani.

“Takhli was in the center of Thailand. Ubon was close to the Laos-Cambodian border,” he said.

Deaton graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1967. He enlisted the following year. After serving in Southeast Asia, Deaton came back to the U.S. and got married. The rest of his time in the Air Force was spent at Homestead Air Base in Florida.

How would Deaton describe his time in the service?

“It was hard work. I found a sense of duty. It was a growing-up experience. You go in, you’re pretty young. I think the shock came from leaving the United States one day and then it seems like just like that, you’re over in a foreign country fighting a war,” he said.

He talked about the jungle atmosphere, including the heat, the humidity, the smells and the culture he encountered. “It was scary but yet educational,” said Deaton, who’s glad he served his country.

Deaton and his fellow soldiers did their work in the heat and the rain.

The F-105s Deaton helped load headed to Vietnam in groups of four. Sometimes, only three came back.

Deaton has two daughters, Melanie Friesen and Melissa Ackles. Both women attended Thursday’s ceremony, as did their mother, Judy Necklace.

“I’m so proud of my father for serving our country, and I love my dad so much. He’s my hero,” Friesen said after the ceremony. “I love him. I really do. I don’t know what I’d do without him.”

He’s a great guy, Friesen said. “He’d do anything for anybody.”

In Thailand, her father bought rice from kids, and also gave them money. Friesen treasures many of the items her dad brought back from Thailand.

Rick and Terri Deaton have been married for 40 years. “I’m the luckiest girl in the world,” she said.

She’s part of a wonderful family, she said, and Deaton has “always been there for me.”

She is the stepmother of Friesen and Ackles, “but I feel like the girls are just as much mine because of him,” she said. “We just have a really good family unit. And a lot of it is because of Rick. So he’s my hero, too.”

In the Air Force, Deaton became good friends with Jon Kiyosaki, a Hawaiian. Thirty-two years after Deaton left the Air Force, he and Terri had a great time visiting Kiyosaki in Hawaii.

In 2014, Deaton retired after 46 years at Chief Industries, where he worked in the drafting department. Since 2015, he’s been a courtesy driver at Dinsdale’s.

He has five grandkids and five great-grandkids.

Sole creates Quilts of Valor to honor her late husband and his brother.

Her husband, Arthur, was 100% disabled. He was a paratrooper in Korea, where he performed two combat jumps. He died eight years ago, at the age of 81.

His brother, Eugene, also fought in Korea. He came home in a wheelchair.