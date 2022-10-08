Grandson's life filled with mischief and joy

Samuel Marren Bahr is a gifted comedian, a nonstop ball of energy, the essence of charm and an absolute terror.

The whole family adores Sam, who is my youngest grandchild.

The smiling youngster, who turned 2 in August, is very good at making people laugh.

When his dad comes home from work, he might find Sam looking at him from inside a large cardboard box, playing peek-a-boo.

"He’s so much fun," his dad says.

Sam is the youngest of three boys. Connor is 5 and Lucas is almost 7.

Though he weighs 32 and a half pounds, Sam has a huge impact on the family.

At night, when the boys say their prayers, the older boys are asked about the best part of their day. They both say "Playing with Sammy."

The way the big boys treat him "is very sweet," their dad says.

Sam likes to satisfy his big appetite with zesty food.

“He eats all my pickles,” his dad says. “It’s very strange. He’s 2 years old.”

Sam has a zest for life.

He provokes his brothers just to get a reaction. He loves anything he knows he’s not supposed to have.

Right after Sam learned to walk, my wife saw him grab his brother's cup and take off. After a few steps, he looked back with a devilish gleam and cackled, "Ha ha!" He then resumed running.

"It still cracks me up," Kenna says.

Sam loves drinking his brother's juice. It always tastes so much better than his does.

Everybody regards Sam as a sweetheart. He loves to laugh. But his parents have also called him a wild man and an animal.

Sometimes, he throws his entire plate of food on the floor, just because he thinks it's funny.

Last week, my daughter and her husband took care of the three boys for a night. Their job was easier when they were responsible for the two older boys.

After they put Sam to bed, "everything got a lot calmer," Brenna said.

Until he learned to walk, Sam spent a lot of time behind bars. He was consigned to a large playpen, to which the family gave a nickname. If he misbehaved, his parents threatened, he would have to return to baby jail.

Now the playpen can't hold him. When Sam escapes, heading somewhere on a mission, his brothers yell, "Sam broke out!" Someone hurries to corral him.

When he escapes, it's hard to divert him, because he has a firm destination in mind.

"I’m really glad I'm not the one who has to chase after him, because he's a little speed demon," Kenna says.

Sam likes to hang out with the big boys. He wants to do whatever they're doing.

When his mom tells him his brothers get to stay up later than he does, he does not take the news well.

Being around Sam is a lot of fun, as long as you keep an eye open. He has been known to bite.

In battling with his brothers, he has to do what he can, because they're bigger than he is.

In the rough-and-tumble world Sam inhabits, you've got to do whatever it takes. Even his mother says he fights dirty.

When Sam takes a break from combat, he loves two "Sesame Street" characters -- Abby and Elmo. For a while, like his brothers, he was a big fan of "Wild Kratts."

All three of the boys seem capable of bossing the other two around. We like to think they all have leadership qualities.

When we took them to Stolley Park a few weeks ago, I was impressed with how independent Sam was. He marched around the playground as if he were 10 years old.

Then he came home and fell asleep in his high chair. He wearily put food in his mouth, even though he was 98% asleep. It was hilarious.

His dreams no doubt involve roughhousing with his brothers.

Sam recently started going to a nursery for 2-year-olds two days a week. He's proud that he's going to school, just like his brothers.

The other students in his class are all girls.

To have a happy classroom, my wife says Sam will have to learn to problem-solve a little more delicately than he does with his brothers.