Grover discusses state testing results; says GIPS should 'stay the course'

Results of Nebraska’s 2021-2022 statewide school assessments were released last week with less-than-ideal results for many districts — including Grand Island Public Schools.

“That’s just one assessment, but we all built it. We own it. We see it as a challenge,” said Tawana Grover, GIPS superintendent.

“We know that (GIPS students) can achieve at high levels and we want that to be represented within their state assessment scores.”

Speaking the loudest on GIPS’s Nebraska Education Profile is its AQuESTT (Accountability for a Quality Education System Today and Tomorrow) classifications. Lane Carr, NDE Administrator Office of Policy and Strategic Initiatives, explained:

“All schools receive a classification of Needs Support to Improve, Good, Great, or Excellent. We (Nebraska Department of Education) provide universal support and services to all districts, then intensify and differentiate based on the specific need.”

Grand Island Public Schools as a whole was classified as “good,” but individual campuses ran the gamut from “great” to “needs support to improve.”

The Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System (NSCAS) and Accountability for a Quality Education System Today and Tomorrow (AQuESTT) classifications are used to gauge public school academic performances against state standards.

Grand Island Public School’s breakdown of data behind the AQuESTT classification shows a downward slide — a nationwide phenomenon dubbed “the COVID slide.”

“We can all agree that the environment was different, the circumstances are different, but there’s still work to do,” Grover said. “I think we knew, even going through the pandemic, that we were going to see the long term impact of it, particularly when it comes to serving our students.”

Grand Island Public comes with its own challenges, including 19% of the district’s students being English Learners, defined by the state was students with limited English proficiency.

“We are a school district that is very diverse,” Grover said. “We come with a myriad of different challenges. We have a number of students that depend on us for meals, many students that are speaking English for the very first time.“

Among GIPS’s peer schools, on average 7% of students were EL students. Statewide, 8% of students are English Learners. Peer districts are at 7%, according to state data.

According to NDE, “English learners saw the greatest declines in assessment results: 5% of this student group were proficient in (English-Language Arts), and 8% were proficient in Math.”

“Achievement gaps present before the pandemic were widened by disruptions in teaching and learning.”

“We recognize that we have to look beyond the labels and the ratings because we’re here for children,” Grover said. “We’re here to meet the individual needs that they show up with in our schools every day.”

Pre-pandemic progress remains encouraging, Grover said.

“We really felt like with all of the strategic efforts and programming that had gone into improving academic achievement, that we were seeing many of those gains occurring.”

“If you talk to our experts, literacy, math and science, I think the best thing for us to do is stay the course and accelerate where (we) need to, because we feel like we have the right tools in place.”

Some results are difficult to measure, given the tools needed to evaluate — like the rate of students going to college.

Grand Island Public Schools’ peer schools reported sending 72% of their students to college in school year 2021-2022. Grand Island sent 64% of its students to college that same year.

“Many of our students are leaving with college credit almost up to an associate’s degree. They are leaving with industry certification, and they can go make beyond livable wages right out of high school. Those are choices that they need,” Grover said.

“Our goal is for our students to go to college, go to the military, or go straight to the workforce. If they are doing any one of those three, then we feel like they have met the standard for our graduate profile.”

Grover said Professional Learning Communities are structured to help teachers identify student needs so they can be adjusted accordingly.

“That time is built within our school day as a part of a time that’s already allotted. It shows where our priorities are.”

The Independent reached out to Grand Island Education Association President Michelle Carter, but she was unavailable for comment.

“We’ve invested in quite a few specialists to be able to provide additional support,” Grover said. “We have additional technology tools … that we also utilize with our students. Those individual plans and approaches are definitely part of the overall plan of improving student achievement within a district.”

There are other ways to gain insight into a school’s performance in order to come up with a plan, Carr said.

“Schools use NSCAS Growth data in concert with formative (classroom) and interim (benchmark) assessments throughout the year,” Carr said.

Carr explained that school leadership uses the data to determine which students or groups of students need additional support, “and combine this data with other sources like student survey data, attendance, etc. to paint a picture of where resources need to be invested for improvement.”

Not only did Grover say she thinks the best plan for GIPS is “to stay the course,” being confident in those who make up the school community is essential.

“The first part to acknowledge is our belief system, and all of our students’ ability to learn.”