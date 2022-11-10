Hall County election workers continue to study provisional ballots

Hall County Election staff members will be working on Veterans Day and this weekend to continue resolving the provisional ballots cast in Tuesday's general election.

In a statement Thursday, Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet said many Hall County voters, candidates and media members have inquired about the status of the Grand Island Public Schools Ward A school board race results.

"As stated on the top of the unofficial election night results posted on the Hall County website, there were 181 provisional ballots cast in Hall County on Election Day," the news release says. "Of those 181 provisional ballots, 67 were cast in a precinct that had the GIPS Ward A race on the ballot.

"That number of outstanding ballots leaves the GIPS Ward A race results inconclusive at this time because of the narrow margins between candidates," Overstreet said.

The unofficial election night results show Josh Sikes with 23.62% of the vote, Amanda Wilson with 22.34%, Terry A. Brown with 22.03%, Dan Brosz with 19.49% and John D. Pedrosa Jr. with 10.53%. Two of those candidates will represent Ward A.

Sikes and Wilson were write-in candidates. Of the 8,877 votes cast in the race, 4,256 (or 47.94%) were write-ins.

"The Hall County Election staff is working diligently to verify the 181 provisional ballots -- whether they will be accepted or rejected," Overstreet said in the statement. "Verification can take anywhere from five minutes to several days for each provisional ballot."

Verification depends on whether the provisional ballot was cast by an already registered voter, a new voter, an early voter, a voter from another county, an existing Hall County voter with a simple address update, etc. Work started with provisional ballots that appear to have been cast by voters who recently moved into Hall County from another Nebraska county. Verification on those ballots require contacting the other county to ensure that a ballot wasn't cast there and many county offices will be closed on Friday for Veterans Day.

"Once the determination has been made of which provisional ballots can be accepted, the counting of the actual ballots will take less than one minute," Overstreet said. "We want timely results as much as anyone, but accuracy is the first and foremost priority."

Determinations on provisional ballots must be made by Friday, Nov. 18, according to Nebraska state law. The goal in Hall County is to have determinations made by early next week.