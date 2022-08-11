Hastings rodeo adds ranch bronc riding

HASTINGS — The Oregon Trail Rodeo in Hastings is adding a new event this year.

Ranch bronc riding will be part of the rodeo, which runs Aug. 19-21 at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings.

Ranch bronc riding is similar to saddle bronc riding but differs in a few key ways. Ranch bronc riders use regular saddles with saddle horns when they ride bucking horses, unlike saddle bronc riders, who ride “association” saddles with no horns.

And in the ranch bronc riding, riders may hang on with two hands to the saddle, the horn or the bronc rein. In pro rodeo saddle bronc riding, the rider can hold onto the bronc rein with one hand only and is not allowed to touch the horse or equipment with his free hand.

Ranch bronc riding will add more excitement to an already exciting event, said Scott Hinrichs, chairman of the Oregon Trail Rodeo.

“It gives the spectators more action, and it gives the ranch cowboys a chance to ride, if they want," Hinrichs said in a news release. "They don’t have to have a professional PRCA card to compete.”

Like the pro rodeo cowboys, the ranch bronc riders will pay entry fees and have purse money added to their event. Entries are still open for ranch bronc riders; see the rodeo’s Facebook page for more information.

The rodeo is in its 31st year. Performances will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 and 20 and 6 p.m. on Aug. 21. It will be held in conjunction with Kool-Aid Days — Kool-Aid activities will take place at the Adams County Fairgrounds during the day on Aug. 19 and 20.

Rodeo tickets are available online at AdamsCountyFairgrounds.com, at the fair office and at the gate. They range in price from $10 to $20.

For more information, call the fair office at 402-462-3247 or visit the website.