With the flock getting ready to move on, let’s check-up on the sandhill crane spring migration season.

The current highest number of sandhill cranes within the central region of the Platte River Valley were 457,800±28,600 on March 14. The number of cranes decreased by 17% when counted on March 20.

In the spring, sandhill cranes travel from southern regions, like Texas, Arizona and Mexico, and migrate north. During the trip, cranes arrive at the Platte River at different times and stay for a few weeks.

According to Brice Krohn, President and CEO of the Crane Trust, the cranes usually stop from around mid-February to mid-April. Krohn also said that 88% of the world’s sandhill crane population come through the area.

“Over the course of those eight weeks,” said Krohn. “We will see a million sandhill cranes come through primarily the Grand Island to Kearney area.”

During the spring migration, the Crane Trust conducts aerial sandhill crane surveys. Once a week, they fly along the river from Chapman to Overton at a low altitude and estimate the total roost numbers for the cranes.

Krohn said that they have been doing these flights for 21 years.

The Crane Trust then releases the weekly counts on their blog. This year, count started Feb. 13 where there were an estimated 6,400±900 sandhill cranes.

The second week saw an increase of 428%, with an estimated 27,400±6,000 cranes counted. The third week had an estimated 69,100±12,000 cranes, making it a steady rise from before.

Currently, most cranes were counted in the Platte River during week four, with an estimated 457,800±28,600 cranes and a 370% increase.

The Crane Trust predicted that the number of sandhill cranes would peak during week five. Yet, in a post made by Bethany Ostrom, wildlife biologist at the Crane Trust, there were only 378,000±40,500 counted on March 20.

In comparison, there were an estimated 625,900±61,800 sandhill cranes counted on March 21, 2022.

In the post, Ostrom explains that the number might have been low due to snow geese depleting the waste corn closer to the river. This would cause the cranes to forage further away from the survey area.

Krohn said that past data indicates that the peak will happen between March 8 and March 25. While there were higher numbers in late February, Krohn believes it’s been a typical year for crane migration.

“All in all, it's a typical year,” said Krohn. “Cranes are arriving somewhere around Valentine's Day and their numbers increase, and then they'll peak somewhere in mid-March.”

However, Ostrom’s post still indicates that the peak has yet to occur. During the week five post, she said that partner organizations in Texas report that there are still greater sandhill cranes in the state.

For classification, greater sandhill cranes have the largest form, while lesser cranes have smallest.

According to the post, greater cranes tend to migrate earlier than lesser cranes. With greater sandhill cranes remaining in Texas, there is a possibility that many more cranes have yet to migrate.

The crane count for week six has yet to release as of writing. Krohn said that if the weather holds out, then the next survey would be March 31 and the results would be out a few days after that.

Nothing can come close to the beauty of the sandhill crane spring migration. As flocks tend to fly more west and are smaller, it’s only once a year people get the chance to see thousands of cranes at the Platte River Valley.

“It's huge to Central Nebraska and Nebraska overall,” said Krohn. “Because crane season is a highlight that brings people from all over the world to Central Nebraska.”