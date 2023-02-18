Saturday's fourth annual Pro-Life Coffee focused on several bills in the Nebraska Legislature, especially LB 626, known as the Nebraska Heartbeat Act.

That bill requires that an ultrasound be performed before an abortion is performed to see if a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

Saturday morning's event attracted close to 100 people to Riverside Golf Course. Among the speakers were Gov. Jim Pillen, Attorney General Mike Hilgers and five area legislators – Sens. Ray Aguilar of Grand Island, Steve Halloran of Hastings, Dave Murman of Glenvil, John Lowe of Kearney and Loren Lippincott of Central City.

Thirty-three votes are needed for LB 626 to pass.

Last year, when Hilgers was speaker of the Legislature, a total ban on abortion received 31 supporters. Known as a trigger bill, the ban would have gone into effect in Nebraska if Roe v. Wade had been overturned.

When Roe v. Wade was indeed overturned in June, Hilgers rallied senators to have another go at passing a total ban. But he found out that such a law now has only 24 supporters. The theme of their response was, "You know that didn't count" because at the time they voted, Roe was still the law of the land. In other words, their support of the trigger law was theoretical.

That response was "shocking to me. I'm sure it was shocking to you," Hilgers said.

Marion Miner of the Nebraska Catholic Conference talked about three objections raised by opponents of LB 626. None of those complaints is valid, he said.

If anti-abortion bills are to pass, people must work hard today, tomorrow and the next day, Pillen said.

"Our opposition's doing something every day – every single day," he said.

Pro-life people can't just call legislators on the day of the vote.

"The only way we win on game day is when we're practicing hard every day," Pillen said.

Christians need to not have a problem with "having God in the public square and having God back in our schools, for crying out loud," Pillen said.

"If we'd have been in the game in the last 50, 60 years, God would still be in the schools." God is "not in our schools because we've allowed it," the governor said.

"The good news is, it's not too late," Pillen said.

People need to become active and influence their neighbors, he said.

"If I'd have been governor, we'd have had a special session last fall. I think that was a severe mistake. Because that gave the opposition opportunities to totally create fear and create innuendos, and a lot of misunderstanding out there," Pillen said.

Aguilar believes that the other senators present will join him in saying LB 626 "needs to pass this year. And we'll take all the help we can get from you guys."

Lowe said LB 626 was deliberately sent to the Health and Human Services Committee this year. In the past, pro-life bills went to the Judiciary Committee, "where they go to die," he said.

He said a group of senators meet in Murman's office two mornings a week to pray. A weekly Bible study also attracts 12 or 13 legislators.

Seven committee chairs attend the Bible study.

"So your committees are being run by very good people, and that is a blessing this year for us."

Pro-life bills are introduced by women "because the look is better. But we as men need to stand up for pro-life all the time," Lowe said.

Miner asked attendees to support Joni Albrecht, who sponsored LB 626, because she's receiving criticism.

Lowe and others said it's tough being a conservative in Lincoln. "Some days down there seem pretty dark. Thanks for your prayers," he said.

There are 32 Republicans and 17 Democrats in the official nonpartisan Unicameral.

Planned Parenthood "is not serving the needs of women. It's abusing them. It's abusing them for profit," Lippincott said. He said he recently saw a button that said, "Abortion is normal."

Halloran said LB 626 has 32 supporters right now. "And with your hope and prayers, we're going to get 33," he said.

In the quest for a 33rd vote, a member of the audience asked which legislator should pro-lifers be praying for.

Miner said two senators have admitted they're on the fence. One is Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont. The other is Tom Brandt of Plymouth, who is leaning toward voting for the bill.

Pillen said his wife, Suzanne, has been calling people to solicit their support.

"I'm bullish. We're going to have way more than 34," he said.

But supporters have "got to keep pushing," Pillen said.

Sandy Danek of Nebraska Right to Life talked about LB 606, the Nebraska Pregnancy Help Act. That bill would provide a tax credit to people who support pregnancy help centers. Nebraska is home to more than 25 such centers, she said.