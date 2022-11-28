Heartland Lutheran's small cheer squad hits the national cheerleading scene

Heartland Lutheran High School’s cheer squad is stunting towards the moon and landing in the national landscape following the D-2 school’s first visit to a national cheer camp and performances worthy of College GameDay.

For the first time, the team attended a National Cheerleaders Association camp, this particular one located in Lincoln.

The National Cheerleaders Association has camps across the nation to help cheer athletes perfect their skills, learn new skills and develop as both teams and individuals.

Three of the school’s team members — Raychael Moseley, Atley Handenfeldt and Kelsey Essex — were nominated as all-Americans.

Individuals who attend an NCA camp can be nominated by NCA staff to try out for the All-American Team. They are also invited to perform at events around the world.

There was an opportunity for the students to go to London and other locations.

The team, who runs on donations, had to forgo those invitations, despite generous donations like a set of cheer safety mats.

While a trip across the pond was too expensive, coach Celeste Schrage took a chance, and filled out paperwork for a performance at the University of Kansas-TCU football game, when ended up being on ESPN’s “College GameDay.”

“College GameDay,” widely-known among college football fans, is a pre-game show typically reserved for the biggest game on a given Saturday.

“I thought it would be just something fun to do,” she said.

When the group arrived at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, which holds 47,233 spectators, they noticed something, Schrage said.

“When we pulled up in our Heartland Lutheran van that says Grand Island, Nebraska, everybody’s kind of looking. Heartland? Most people don’t even know where we are.”

But that wasn’t all, Schrage said, still marveling at the circumstances.

“I realized that we were the only Nebraska school.”

She instructed her athletes, which included Hannah Meyer, Atley Hadenfeldt, Annalise Hauser and Kelsey Essex: “‘Look, you’re not just a red Hornet today, you’re representing your state. Get out there and do it.’”

They performed at half time — in the front row, no less.

“I just assumed we’d just be able to build on that I had no idea it was going to be the way it was.”

“We don’t have just a cheer team, but we have a competition team,” explained Schrage, who co-coaches the team when she’s not busy handling secretary duties at the school.

Former Heartland Lutheran cheerleader Mollie Schrage, who is also Celeste Schrage’s daughter-in-law, also helps with the team.

“She can remember most of the chairs so she helps with a lot of the technical stuff.”

“Technical stuff” includes jumps and stunting. It takes a lot of trust to (literally) hold teammates up.

Being a small school lends itself to that kind of trust, team members said.

“I think we’re all really close with each other,” said senior Kelsey Essex. “Bigger schools obviously have practices and stuff, but we have a bond.”

Heartland Lutheran High School is a Nebraska School Activities Association D-2 school, meaning they are among the schools with the smallest enrollments in the state.

“We all know each other really well,” said senior cheer squad member Raychael Moseley. “We trust each other a little more, I think because we know more about each other.”

There are practice participation rules based on how the individual team members treat their teammates, including outside of practice and competition, Celeste Schrage said.

But they have to have skill, too.

“NCA sent me (the KU routine) video,” Schrage said. “We had two weeks for that. First they sent me the music, and I was like, Oh my gosh, that’s very fast, because the eight count …

“These girls broke it down and learned it.”

They expect to perform the routine at an upcoming Heartland Lutheran basketball game.

“They work very hard. I know their work ethic,” Schrage said.

“The crowd is not ever expecting what they get.”