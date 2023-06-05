There are many ways to learn about the past, connecting through decades old aircrafts is one way.

Thousands of people attended the Nebraska State Fly-in and Air Show on Saturday at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport. Older aircrafts were set out for display, with the Boeing B-29 Superfortress being the star of the event.

It has been more than 30 years since an air show was hosted at the Grand Island airport. Many people were excited for the chance to explore some genuine aircrafts from the past.

The gates opened at 9 a.m. All ages were allowed to attend.

Several aircrafts were set up for a static display, including Mike Kaban’s 1959 C-2 Colonial Skimmer. There were old and new helicopters for attendees to explore, like one of the Nebraska National Guard’s Chinooks.

Booths set up by 15 vendors sold a variety of products, such as souvenir T-shirts, art pieces, earplugs and more. More than 10 food trucks were there to make sure that no attendees went hungry.

The air show began around 1 p.m. with four parachuters sailing to the ground. Eight performers then showed off their flying skills for everyone, causing the show to last a few hours.

However, the main attraction for the event was the Boeing B-29 Superfortress, a bomber built during World War II. Nicknamed “Doc,” the aircraft is one of only two B-29s in the world that can still fly.

“It’s not a job,” said volunteer flight engineer Fernando Daleccio about working on the B-29. “It’s an adventure.”

All attendees were able to tour the aircraft during the event, but few were able to fly in it. People were able to purchase tickets in advance to ride in the B-29 on either Friday or Saturday.

Some may have wanted to ride the plane for fun. For Chuck Pfeifer and his son, Clay Pfeifer, it was about reconnecting with a dead relative.

Clarence Pfeifer grew up on a farm about three miles north of Spalding during the Great Depression. With an eighth-grade education, Pfeifer had to work in the fields, even working in Kansas or Colorado in order to send money back home.

According to Chuck Pfeifer, his father, Clarence Pfeifer, knew that he would be drafted into WWII after the Pearl Harbor bombing since he was 21 years old. However, Pfeifer was always wanting to better himself.

“(Clarence Pfeifer) decided he was wanting to learn something new,” said Chuck Pfeifer. “So, he decided he was going into the air force army, the Army Air Corps, because he wanted to learn something.”

Clarence Pfeifer was originally supposed to go to Europe and be a tail gunner, but couldn’t since he couldn’t keep his blood pressure down. The army decided that Pfeifer would be a mechanic, getting stationed in Guam in early 1945 to work as a mechanical foreman for a B-29 ground crew.

Pfeifer served in the army from 1942-1946, returning to work at an airbase in Grand Island. Pfeifer would later become a motor mechanic, before ultimately having a successful career as a car salesman.

Growing up, Chuck Pfeifer always heard stories from his father about his time in the army and the B-29.

According to Chuck Pfeifer, his father told him a funny story about when he flew in his assigned B-29 from their U.S. base all the way to Guam. The pilot had to yell at the crew members to stay in their seats and not pile in the tail section to look out the only window, otherwise the plane would go down.

“You know how you feel up there with nothing but four good motors between you and the drink," Clarence Pfeifer once told the Omaha World-Herald about the flight. "After a ride like that, there is something personal between you and the plane.”

One of the reasons Chuck Pfeifer wanted to fly on “Doc,” the B-29 was because of all the stories he had heard.

“I wanted to see what he experienced,” said Chuck Pfeifer. “Because he’d always talk about what went on, ya know, when he was in the service.”

Clay Pfeifer did not get to have the same experience as his father did when he was growing up.

“My grandpa came down with Alzheimers when I was very young,” said Clay Pfeifer. “I didn’t get to grow up with Grandpa like my dad knew him, so I didn’t get to hear all the stories.”

While Clay Pfeifer was always interested in history, especially WWII, he never had that direct source through his grandfather. Clarence Pfeifer passed away 13 years ago, at the age of 89.

Though Clay Pfeifer didn’t get to connect with his grandfather growing up, he still had a lot of pride in him and wanted the opportunity to learn about his past. That is why Clay Pfeifer flew on Doc the B-29 with his father, Chuck Pfeifer.

“(I was) connecting with my grandfather in a way that I never had the chance to when he was alive, when he couldn’t share his story himself,” said Clay Pfeifer. “So just having that experience to see what it's like for him, when I couldn’t hear it firsthand, that's the big takeaway for me today.”

Both Pfeifers said that the flight lived up to Clarence Pfeifer’s stories.

Chuck Pfeifer noted that their flight was only 45 minutes, while his father had been in the plane for hours. Clay Pfeifer said that getting to experience a major part of his grandfather’s life was a surreal experience and once in a lifetime opportunity.

Whether it was about reconnecting with the past or forging new memories, there was a lot of fun to be had at the Nebraska State Fly-in and Air Show.