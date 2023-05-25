Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Police Sgy. Trent Hill was recognized for 25 years of service at the Grand Island City Council meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, May 23. Brandon Otto was then sworn in as the newest police officer in Grand Island.

“I thought it was a good opportunity to show, just, kind of a bookend,” Police Chief Kevin Denney said. “Where we have a presentation of a 25-year tenure award with us and what that looks like, and a fresh face coming in.”

The recognition started with Denney speaking of Hill’s career in Grand Island.

According to city agenda documents, Hill had previously worked as a maintenance worker at the Wastewater Treatment Plant in 1998. Hill was hired as a Grand Island officer on November 29, 1999, then promoted to police sergeant on April 22, 2013.

“I’m personally very thankful for his insight,” said Denney. “And his help, his instruction and his mentorship over the last six months of my time here.”

Hill spoke about his time on the police force after Mayor Roger Steele handed him his certificate. Hill said for most of his police career it was mostly night shifts, both as a patrol officer and a supervisor.

Hill is currently in charge of the fleet in the department as well as the code enforcement officers. With those positions, Hill said he has the opportunity to work with the chief and redirect how things are done in the fleet.

“Even after 23 years, there’re still some exciting times ahead of me,” said Hill. “The one joke I’ll make tonight is, ‘I gave you 25 years, I can’t promise 25 more,’ but I will promise this, I’ll come to work with the same attitude today as I always have, that I gave 23 years ago.”

Hill spoke about his wife, Amy Hill, who he met at the police station where they both worked. Hill said that his wife has been with him the whole time and that it was pretty special to him.

Hill wanted to give special recognition to Otto, saying that Grand Island was a great place. Hill also said that Otto and his fiancè, Krista Osantowski, have to remember to always be there for each other.

“Just remember the obligation to the lady sitting right next to you,” said Hill to Otto. “Cause when it's the toughest, she is going to be the one to carry you through, I promise you that.”

Denney only had one thing to say about Otto, which was that the new officer had some big shoes to fill. Denney swore-in Otto, with Mayor Steele handing him his badge and Osantowski pinning it.

“We respect law enforcement in Grand Island,” said Steele. “We cherish the service that you give.”

Otto spoke about his life, how he grew up in Philips, went to high school in Aurora then went to college in Grand Island. After coming back from the army, Otto applied to be an officer, got hired on and has been loving the job.

“Growing up I have always wanted to become a police officer,” said Otto. “And just serve in the community.”