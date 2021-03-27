Hiring a private eye would be pointless

One night, as a joke, I suggested I might hire a private detective to follow my wife around.

After she stopped laughing, she said that’d be a complete waste of money.

“I never leave the house,” she says.

She’s right. Every month Google sends us a note to tell us where we’ve been. In January, Google reported that during the entire month, my wife had been to Perkins, McKinney’s Irish Pub and Big O Tire.

I broached the subject of surveillance after I read that a celebrity paid a detective to follow his wife.

The idea of staking out our house, Kenna said, is absurd.

In the truck she drives, she makes a tank of gas last eight months. And that was before COVID.

So a flatfoot would have nothing to report. “I never see anybody,” she said.

“The only time I leave the house is with you. When you’re with me, what would be the point of having somebody follow me?”

The pandemic hasn’t been difficult for her “because I was already used to not going anywhere.” She says she pioneered self-isolating.