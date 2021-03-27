Hiring a private eye would be pointless

One night, as a joke, I suggested I might hire a private detective to follow my wife around.
After she stopped laughing, she said that’d be a complete waste of money.
“I never leave the house,” she says.
She’s right. Every month Google sends us a note to tell us where we’ve been. In January, Google reported that during the entire month, my wife had been to Perkins, McKinney’s Irish Pub and Big O Tire.
I broached the subject of surveillance after I read that a celebrity paid a detective to follow his wife.
The idea of staking out our house, Kenna said, is absurd.
In the truck she drives, she makes a tank of gas last eight months. And that was before COVID.
So a flatfoot would have nothing to report. “I never see anybody,” she said.
“The only time I leave the house is with you. When you’re with me, what would be the point of having somebody follow me?”
The pandemic hasn’t been difficult for her “because I was already used to not going anywhere.” She says she pioneered self-isolating.
I don’t really have any reason to have someone keep an eye on her.
Like the coronavirus, our marriage has mutated. But I still don’t think there’s any cause for alarm.
Kenna is completely satisfied staying home. She loves having groceries delivered.
Sometimes, I bring her restaurant food. I’m her own personal DoorDash driver.
As Google noted, she does leave the house sometimes. We even have dates. Our afternoon together at Big O Tire was a day to remember.
Occasionally, if the weather is nice, she’ll zip over to Runza to get an iced tea, which she loves.
She does go to church on Sundays, which for some reason doesn’t register with Google.
Sometimes, she even leaves the state. There’s no holding her back when it’s time to visit grandchildren.
I don’t suspect my wife of any improper activity.
Besides, we both know what would happen if we had serious marital difficulty.
She’d kick me out of the house in no time.
After she washed her hands of me, she’d still be in her own home, perfectly content.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.