According to the people involved, “Little Shop of Horrors” is a show you won’t want to miss because of its uniformly talented cast.

“This is probably one of the most talented casts I have ever worked with,” said Monika Peters, one of the directors of the Grand Island Little Theatre summer musical, which opens Wednesday at College Park.

Peters thinks “people are just going to be blown away by the amount of talent,” both vocally and dramatically.

She also notes the musical’s backup band “just adds a whole 'nother layer to the show.”

Over the years, “Little Shop of Horrors” has grown on Mike Bockoven like a giant plant.

“This is absolutely my favorite musical," said Bockoven, who plays Orin the dentist. “I am not in a position to do a show right now, but I’m doing this show because it’s my absolute favorite.”

The cast is “stacked,” Bockoven said. “The leads are going to knock you over,” and the bit parts are handled by skilled performers.

Peters and fellow director John Haberman are veterans who know what they’re doing, Bockoven said. “They’re good at their jobs” and “calm as a cucumber. It’s just a great experience all the way around.”

The 18-person cast includes three women informally known as the “doo-wop girls” or the “shoop shoop girls."

Their character’s names are inspired by the girl groups of the 1960s. Sarah Chandler plays Ronette. Laura Gregory is Chiffon and Jaclyn Smith portrays Crystal.

“I’m enjoying this show because we have such a fantastic array of talent,” Chandler said. “Every person in this show is very talented — small parts, large parts. Everybody’s bringing their all, so it’s a lot of fun and I would definitely recommend it.”

“It’s really a phenomenal cast,” Gregory agreed.

Dave Hulinsky provides the voice of Audrey II, whom he describes as a “psychotic plant from outer space that feeds on human flesh.”

Hulinsky is the sole returning cast member from GILT’s previous production of “Little Shop” 13 years ago. In that show, Hulinsky played Seymour, the meek floral assistant.

Hulinsky agrees the directors did “a really good job of casting the show.”

Mike Davis plays Mushnik, who owns a worthless little floral shop on Skid Row, Davis said.

At the beginning of the show, Mushnik is depressed because the store is struggling and his employees are not performing the way he would like.

“Mushnik finds newfound fortune after Seymour introduces him to Audrey II the plant, and adopts Seymour as his son,” Davis said. “And life seems to be going really well, until he discovers little drops of blood.”

In the first scene of Act 2, "he gets eaten,” Davis said.

Davis likes playing a character that he describes as jaded.

“It’s just easy to be disgruntled because I feel that way a lot of the time,” he said, smiling.

The human Audrey is portrayed by Leah Borer.

Bockoven maintains his character is vital.

“Orin the dentist is in maybe 20 minutes of the show, but in that 20 minutes it is all about Orin the dentist," he said. “I’m just going to take the show for 20 minutes or so and then give it back to everybody else."

Aaron Lawrence, who plays Seymour, is about to say goodbye to Grand Island after teaching three years at Barr Middle School. He’s off to a teaching job in Omaha.

Peters has known Lawrence for a long time. When she taught at Papillion Middle School, he was one of her students.

It’s “been really fun to work with him again" and see "how much he has grown as a performer and a singer,” Peters said.

She and Haberman are also old friends. When Peters taught at Barr Middle School, she and Haberman did a show together.

“So it's been really fun for John and I to work together again after 20-some years."

The rest of the cast consists of Don Deitemeyer, Tyson Havranek, Lisa Wright, Taryn Wright, Cassidy Moody, Eliana Hogan, Amy Smallcomb, Sam Stump and Kenley Bogner. The accompanist is Mark Landis.

Davis says Lawrence and Borer “are amazing” onstage.

“I tell people to come because they're going to have the time of their lives. They’re going to laugh hysterically and they’re going to hear some amazing vocal artists singing. It’s just going to be a great night," Davis said.

Peters agrees that “people should come see the show. Otherwise, they're going to hear other people talk about it and they're going to be really sad that they didn't come see it."