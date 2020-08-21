House damaged after driver takes vehicle into i

A Grand Island man was cited and referred for other charges and treatment after police say he drove his vehicle into a house.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a collision near 3027 Colonial Drive, just off Kennedy Drive.

Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering said Zacery Ciaramaella, 25, was driving his 2004 Mazda RX8 around 80 mph when he intentionally drove his vehicle off the roadway, striking the house, a mailbox and a utility pole.

When officers questioned Ciaramaella, Duering said, he admitted that he intentionally drove his vehicle off the roadway. He said Ciaramaella did not give a reason for doing so.

“He did not know the owners of the property and we do not believe that it was done intentionally to inflict harm on another person,” Duering said.

According to the GIPD report, witnesses could smell alcohol on Ciarmella. It adds that Ciarmella admitted he was intoxicated, but refused to submit to a preliminary breath test.

“Zacery was not arrested due to health concerns,” Duering said. “There was intoxication and the fact that he ran into a house at almost 80 mph and the fact that he did it intentionally that led to those concerns.”