Howard Elementary School's May Day celebration has been around for about 60 years, bringing dancing, singing and observing tradition to the school's outdoor space.

Julie Schnitzler, principal of Howard Elementary, said students and music teacher Sarah Nedrig have worked on the program for more than a month.

"Sarah does a nice job of putting everything together," Schnitzler said.

Traditional May Day celebrations include making and sharing May baskets, as well as dancing around a Maypole with colorful ribbons, helping "bring in the May," according to Famers Almanac.

"As with many early holidays, May Day was rooted in agriculture," according to the almanac. "Springtime festivities filled with song and dance celebrated the sown fields starting to sprout."

At Howard's May Day festivities, they celebrated volunteers and students with song and dance.

Howard fifth-graders Jasmine Serrano and Bella Vasquez emceed the event. Serrano announced the events in Spanish, while Vasquez announced in English.

"Songs are different each year, from different cultures," Schnitzler said of Howard's May Day program.

"It's a piece of who we are," she said of the decades-long tradition. "Everyone is welcome, no matter the language you speak or the color of your skin."