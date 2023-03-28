It’s an oft-uttered statement in movies, TV and, in some cases, the classroom.

“Go to the principal’s office.”

However, being a school principal is much more than doling out discipline and being the face associated with the school, as Jessica Schroeder found out through the Tri-City ASCEND Academy, which helps educators prepare for administrative roles.

Schroeder is a recent Grand Island Public Schools hire through the ASCEND program. She will begin her principalship at GIPS’ Howard Elementary School next year.

The Tri-City ASCEND Academy is a program shared between GIPS, Hastings Public Schools and Kearney Public Schools. Teachers interested in becoming administrators get hands-on experience by working with current GIPS, HPS and KPS administrators.

The interns spend nine weeks with each district. Schroeder started in Hastings, where she graduated high school.

“The superintendent there was my middle school math teacher,” she said. “It was kind of neat to get to know him a little bit from a different perspective.”

Schroeder, who has been with GIPS for 16 years (she started her teaching career at GIPS), got to see a lot of things from a district perspective. She was able to begin the school year at Hastings, reporting to administrator days, participating in professional development and getting to know teachers as they came into the building.

At the same time she took part in the ASCEND internship, Schroeder kept her position at Howard Elementary School, where she is an academic support coach.

“We really look at like building professional development and supporting teachers, looking at data and lesson planning — just the everyday ins and outs of classrooms,” Schroeder said of her current role.

“When I'm a coach, I'm looking at this piece of this day, and this piece that day. As a principal you have to start really looking at that big picture and, and how does that impact all the other pieces.”

She said she views principalship as leading through a “coach’s lens” and seeing if systems in place are working.

Schroeder’s interest in becoming an administrator began when she was at Engelman Elementary.

“My principal there mentioned something to me. She really encouraged me (and said) that I had some great qualities to be a leader. I was trying to decide — I needed to make a decision.”

Schroeder dipped her toe in, taking a few classes on school administration, until “life happened.”

She revisited the idea when she was transferred to Starr-Stolley Park Elementary and they were participating in a demonstration school of rigor effort.

“They asked me to go be a coach there. When I transitioned to that, I felt like I really was a leader through that process. It just cemented, so I went ahead and started back up my classes.”

Schroeder interviewed for a few principal jobs without much luck.

“Some of the feedback I got from that was, you don't have a lot of experience. You know, we're looking for someone who has a little bit more.

“When I heard about the ascent, it was like, OK, that's my next step, because I can get the experience without being the only principal.”

It was the first year of the ASCEND Academy in the fall of 2021.

“I had a little unease because it was new. Nobody had done it before.”

After a series of interviews, Schroeder was selected as GIPS’ representative.

By working with her ASCEND cooperating principals, she said she was given the opportunity to analyze.

“What is the thought process behind the decisions that you're making?”

Schroeder found she is passionate about learning trajectory — for example, how kindergarten builds into first grade.

“Through the ASCEND program I felt like (I was able to) showcase when I was working with teachers, even in other districts, I have that passion for … the expectations that we have as a state and what we want our kids to learn.”

Her 16-year background in education, from teacher to support coach, gives her a unique perspective, Schroeder said.

“I have that background. Now I can see all of those things. (ASCEND) really helped guide (participants) and gives us those next steps.”

Would Schroeder be transitioning from academic support coach to principal had it not been for the ASCEND Academy?

“If I hadn't done the ASCEND program, that's a ‘what if.’ I don't know that it wouldn't happen, but I think it has prepared me better for this next step.

“I had that 'why' — why I really wanted to do it,” she said. “This pushed me to continue to grow and learn.”

Schroeder said she is excited to begin her new leadership as a school administrator at Howard next school year.

“I love coming here every day and seeing the kids … their smiles and their excitement for learning and wanting to be at school. (I want to) continue to build on that culture that we have with our students and in our families.”